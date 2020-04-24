BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Original Cast Recording Released Today
Ghostlight Records has announced that Broadway Bounty Hunter - Original Cast Recording is now available on digital and streaming formats, today Friday, April 24. The new musical comedy features music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin, and Jason SweetTooth Williams. The show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden in the title role. The album is produced by Joe Iconis, Charlie Rosen and Ian Kagey, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer. To order the album, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/broadwaybountyhunter.
On Friday, April 24 at 8:00 PM Eastern, Ghostlight will present a virtual Listening Party, with the participation of the cast and creative team. Tune in below!
Check out a special promo video for the song "Woman of a Certain Age," featuring exclusive studio footage of Annie Golden and the cast!
An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. With a six-piece powerhouse band, the musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York premiere - produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird) - ran at Greenwich House Theater from July 9 through August 8, 2019, following the musical's sold-out, critically acclaimed world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.
"Broadway Bounty Hunter is a musical that celebrates people who feel like they don't belong," comments Joe Iconis. "The tough-as-nails misfits, butt-kicking unicorns, and marginalized humans who populate the piece are forced to create a space for themselves in a world that feels equal parts apathetic and dangerous. I am so grateful that we are able to release this particular album at a time when our community feels displaced. Hopefully, people across New York City and America and the world will find themselves bobbing their heads in unintentional unison to the anthems of our woman of a certain age. Broadway Bounty Hunter is a love letter to Annie Golden and all the passionate weirdos like her and I cannot wait for the world to hear what myself and the entire team has been cooking up. Crank it loud, dance along, sing at the top of your lungs, and know that we're all in this together, fighting the good fight."
"The entire Broadway Bounty Hunter team is thrilled to unleash our original cast recording on the world," says Jennifer Ashley Tepper. "We were so proud of the show's 2019 off-Broadway production and can't wait for more people to experience our original musical in album form. We hope that the fighting spirit of Annie Golden and our bounty hunters will inspire joy and tenacity in listeners, and that Broadway Bounty Hunter's killer songs will inspire some much-needed dance parties as we all #StayHome."
BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER TRACK LIST
1. Woman of a Certain Age
2. Spin Those Records
3. Shiro's Proposition
4. Red
5. Mac Roundtree Theme Song
6. Shiro's Proposition (Reprise) / Welcome to Ecuador
7. Feelings
8. The Song of Janessa
9. Ain't No Thing
10. Master Shiro's Bounty Hunters
11. Shiro Vows Revenge
12. Little Red Fox
13. Ain't No Thing (Reprise)
14. The Return of Roundtree
15. Reporter Rap
16. Main Theme from "Young People: The Musical"
17. Veins
18. Woman of a Certain Age (Reprise)
