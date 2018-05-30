BROADWAY BARKS To Return to Shubert Alley for Its 20th Anniversary This July!

BROADWAY BARKS is taking over Shubert Alley again on Saturday, July 14, 2018 for the 20th anniversary of the star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits New York City animal rescue groups. The event, co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, features Broadway celebrities who use their star power to help find loving homes for animals in need from28 participating NYC area shelters.

This year, Peters will host Broadway Barks with Victor Garber,her co-star in the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! Over the last 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

The event, produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS,will take place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). Festivities begin at 3 p.m. for a 'meet and greet' with all the adoptable pets (adoption event); from5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars (celebrity presentations).

The event is free and open to the public. Celebrity participants to be announced at a later date.

