BREAKING: Tina Fey Announces Film Adaptation of the Broadway Musical MEAN GIRLS

Producers Also Announced the Musical is Heading to the West End

Producers of the Broadway hit Mean Girls announced today that the musical is now set to be adapted to a major motion picture from Paramount Pictures. It has also been confirmed that the Broadway production has recouped its capitalization. The producers are now in final discussions for Mean Girls to bow in London's West End in late Spring of 2021.

This new film will be produced by Lorne Michaels and Tina Fey, with a script by Fey and featuring music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin. More details to be announced.

Mean Girls is playing at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street, NYC), where it has broken multiple box office records, and across the US on a National Tour. For more information, visit www.MeanGirlsOnBroadway.com.

Producer Lorne Michaels said, "It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film. I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London."

Tina Fey, writer of Mean Girls on screen and stage, said, "I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen. It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. I've spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly."

Said Elizabeth Raposo, President of Production for Paramount Pictures, "We're thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team."

Produced for the stage by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the stage production.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus





Related Articles