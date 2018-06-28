BREAKING: Glenda Jackson Will Play Title Role in KING LEAR on Broadway

Glenda Jackson, just coming off her run in Three Tall Women on Broadway, has already set the date of her return.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson will appear as the title character in King Lear in the play's Broadway run next year.

Jackson is no stranger to this role, playing it previously in 2016 at London's Old Vic. The Broadway production will be entirely different, with new staging.

The director and the cast have yet to be announced, and it will be produced by Scott Rudin.

"Performing King Lear in London was a wonderful and fulfilling experience, but this is a role you continue to work on and to make new discoveries," said Jackson in a statement. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to explore the role anew, and look forward to the challenge of performing it on Broadway."

King Lear will begin previews March 6 and officially open April 11. The theater has yet to be determined.

Three Tall Women, produced by Rudin and directed by Joe Mantello, broke the house record at the John Golden Theatre five times, including in its final week. Jackson starred alongside Laurie Metcalf and Alison Pill.

