BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Announces Rush and Lottery Policies

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' has announced general and digital rush and digital lottery policies as previews begin this Thursday, March 2 at 8 PM at the Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.)

DANCIN' will return to Broadway 41 years after the original smash-hit production took its final bow, beginning previews on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with opening night set for Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Digital Lottery

A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold via digital lottery. The lottery will begin accepting entries at midnight and closes at 3:00 p.m. the day before each performance. Lottery tickets are limited to one entry per person and two tickets per winner. To enter and for more information, visit here: rush.telecharge.com.

Digital Rush

A limited number of $40 tickets will be sold via digital rush prior to each performance. The digital rush opens at 11:00 a.m. the day of the performance and closes 30 minutes before curtain and is subject to availability. There is a maximum of two rush tickets per person. To enter and for more information, visit here: rush.telecharge.com.

In Person Rush

A limited number of $40 general rush tickets are available in-person at the box office on the day of the performance, on a first come, first served basis. There is a maximum of two rush tickets per person. The box office opens at 10 AM ET Tuesday through Saturday and at 12 PM ET on Sunday.

The production is directed by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento, one of the stars of the original Broadway production, and produced in cooperation with Nicole Fosse.

DANCIN' is Fosse's full-throated, full-bodied celebration of dancers and dancing. Utterly reimagined for the 21st century, this DANCIN' brims with a level of warmth, emotion, and color seldom seen in modern interpretations of Fosse's influential style and features some of his most inventive and rarely performed choreography. With New York's hottest cast performing wall-to-wall dance, including Fosse classics such as "Mr. Bojangles," and "Sing Sing Sing." DANCIN' delivers the quintessential Broadway experience for Fosse fans and first-timers alike. You think you've seen dancing, but you've never seen DANCIN' like this.

The cast, consisting of some of the best of Broadway's elite dancers includes Ioana Alfonso (Hometown: Miami via DR/PR), Yeman Brown (Hometown: Tallahassee, FL), Peter John Chursin (Hometown: San Francisco, CA), Dylis Croman (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Jovan Dansberry (Hometown: St. Louis, MO), Karli Dinardo (Hometown: Melbourne, Australia), Tony d'Alelio (Hometown: Roanoke, VA), Aydin Eyikan (Hometown: Fairfield, CT), Pedro Garza (Hometown: Abilene, Texas), Jacob Guzman (Hometown: Brockton, MA), Manuel Herrera (Hometown: Charlotte, NC), Afra Hines (Hometown: Miami, FL), Gabriel Hyman (Hometown: Chesapeake, VA), Kolton Krouse (Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona), Mattie Love (Hometown: Layton, UT), Krystal Mackie (Hometown: Brooklyn, NY), Yani Marin (Hometown: Miami, FL), Nando Morland (Hometown: Colombia / Denver, CO), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Hometown: Centreville, VA), Ida Saki (Hometown: Dallas, TX), Ron Todorowski (Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA), and Neka Zang (Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ).

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; hair and wig design by Ashley Wise; makeup design by Suki Tsijimoto; orchestrations, music supervision, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Jim Abbott; new music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon; Music Direction by Justin Hornback casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; reproduction of Mr. Fosse's choreography by Christine Colby Jacques; additional choreographic reproduction and associate direction/musical staging by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultation and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and assistant musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Lauren Cannon.

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. DANCIN' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.

Bob Fosse's DANCIN' recently played at San Diego's Old Globe Theatre from April 19, 2022, to June 5, 2022.