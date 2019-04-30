BMCC Celebrates Stonewall Rebellion At 50

The Department of Speech, Communication & Theatre Arts, Gender & Women Studies, and the Rainbow Panthers Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising

"In the early hours of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City. The raid sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and patrons out of the bar, leading to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park. The Stonewall Riots served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world." Source: History.com

BMCC has had a healthy history of identifying with, and celebrating its LGBTQ students, faculty and staff. The college has programs and events held throughout the year to support LGBTQ students and to explore the LGBTQ experience. LGBTQ Pride Month occurs every October at BMCC. The Safe Zone program provides training to Faculty and Staff who are then able to foster an atmosphere of acceptance and inclusivity. Faculty and Staff post "Safe Zone" buttons and stickers to let students know of their dedication to LGBTQ concerns. Students can contact faculty and staff listed as Safe Zone Allies. CUNY has a Center for LGBTQ Studies. For Faculty and Staff there is a Queer Communities Faculty/Staff Interest Group, which meets regularly during the academic year.

As we reflect on the rebellion that became a movement, which gave birth to PRIDE marches worldwide, we have curated a week of activities to mark that eventful day with contributions from some of our student body, and faculty who identify as members of the LGBTQ community. We are very excited to kick off the week with BMCC alum Jari Jones. Jari is a Trans Femme activist, performance artist and creative. Featured recently in Nylon Magazine, Buzzfeed exclusives, and other queer media with over 13 thousand followers on social media. Below is the schedule, tell a friend, and come out and support!

Thursday May 2nd Looking Back to go 'Gayly' Forward - conversations and readings with Jari Jones, Professors Karl O'Brian Williams & Keith Winsted. Music by Justin Mensa in Room N452 @ 7pm.

Tuesday May 7th A Staged Reading of Augustus Goetz' The Immoralist directed by Prof. Craig Hutchison in Room N451 @ 7pm

Tues. May 7th - Thurs. May 9th Visit the Transgender Soundscape: an installation about the Sonic Binary by Storm Burke in Room S631 (viewing allowed in small groups 1:30pm - 6:00pm)

Wednesday May 8th THE 315: Intro to Playwriting Class selection of original monologues inspired by photographer, Fred W. McDarrah's images of the riots of Stonewall 1969 in Room N452 @ 7pm

Friday May 10th Reading of New LGBTQ Plays in Room S144 @ 7pm

Shooting Your Shot by Jaixa Irizarry

It Was Cold, I Remember by Jo Rodreigez

Consider the Ficus by Audrey Cefaly

There is free admission at all events - no reservations needed, and all are welcomed!





