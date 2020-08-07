BLEEDING LOVE Releases Songs From the Podcast Featuring Rebecca Naomi Jones, Annie Golden and More
You can listen to BLEEDING LOVE, SONGS FROM THE PODCAST today on all streaming sites.
The "Bleeding Love, Songs from the Podcast" album, with music by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon and lyrics by Harris Doran, is being released for FREE download, today on all streaming sites.
The album is the music from the podcast, BLEEDING LOVE, with book and story by Jason Schafer, music by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon, lyrics by Harris Doran, directed and edited by Doran, which takes place in a world that is too dangerous to go outside, where a starry-eyed teen cellist risks leaving her apartment to win the love of the rebel punk next door. A twisted musical with a good, pure heart. You can listen to the podcast exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network, and anywhere you listen to podcasts.
"I loved writing these songs for the characters in BLEEDING LOVE," says Bacon. "Each individual character has their own voice, some are suited to rock (my first love) and some are more classical (my second). I love the blend of both worlds...but to me it's really just one world. The music came from my heart, and I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed writing it."
The album features Annie Golden (Hair, The Full Monty, "Orange Is The New Black") as Madame Floy, Drama Desk Nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Lolli, Three-Time Tony Nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, The Great Society, Finding Neverland) as The Super, Two-Time Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to Good, "Billions," "Get Shorty") as Bronwyn, Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen, To Kill a Mockingbird, Hello, Dolly!,) as Sweet William, and Tony Vincent (American Idiot, "The Voice") as Puppy.
Set in a post-apocalyptic world that has grown so dangerous that parents won't let their children outside, a sequestered teen cellist named Bronwyn is kept home by her bedridden, overprotective aunt, Madame Floy. Bronwyn spends her days practicing cello by the window, dreaming of the world outside. Only no one ever passes by.
The building is protected by the gun obsessed Super who is determined to keep intruders out, so the tragedy that happened to his wife never again occurs. His son, Sweet William, spends his days smitten with Bronwyn, who barely notices him.
One day, while staring out her window, Bronwyn notices the arrival of a punk named Puppy and his dominating girlfriend Lolli. Lolli rejects Puppy telling him to prove his love to her by getting her a rose. Bronwyn pities Puppy and determines to find a way to get him a real, live rose. Only problem is... nothing grows anymore.
BLEEDING LOVE is a story of hope. Even in a world that is overwhelmingly dark, one small person can change the world and overcome the darkness.
Just as BLEEDING LOVE takes place in a world where people are locked in because it's too dangerous to go outside, the podcast was recorded by actors in their apartments, in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside. From climate change to the political divide to COVID-19, the themes of BLEEDING LOVE have striking resonance.
Song recordings produced by Søren Møller of the Fredericia Teater and orchestrated by Tony Award-winner Bruce Coughlin. Sound mixing and design by Emmy award-winner Ric Schnupp (Midsommar, Free Solo).
Website: https://ditto.fm/bleeding_love, www.BleedingLoveMusical.com and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/
Bleeding Love, Songs from the Podcast will be available for FREE on all streaming platforms.
The Podcast is available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/BleedingLove and on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.
