BLACK DANCE STORIES September Lineup Announced

Black Dance Stories announces its September 2020 lineup featuring dancers and choreographers who use their work to raise societal issues, strengthen community through their programming, and use history as a source of inspiration. This month the story sharing and discussion series brings together Bebe Miller & Kyle Abraham (Sept 3), Nia Love & Maria Bauman Morales (Sep 10), Camille A. Brown & Jason Samuels Smith (Sep 17), and Kayla Hamilton & Germaul Barnes (Sep 24) in discussion. The series streams live on YouTube every Thursday in September at 6 pm.

The series is consistent with the tradition of Black artists finding a way for their voices to be heard during turbulent times. When civil, moral, and social freedoms are challenged and at times stifled, Black artists find ways to use their talents as activism. Black Dance Stories upholds, highlights, and celebrates Black creatives. The Black Dance Stories team consists of Black creatives in the arts, including Charmaine Warren, Kimani Fowlin, Nicholas Hall , Cynthia Tate, Gabe Dekoladenu, and Kaitlyn Chandler. Antonio Burkett (International Interpreting) and Shannon Morrison (Morr Interpreting) have worked together to provide ASL interpreting services for Black Dance Stories.

Bebe Miller & Kyle Abraham on Thu, Sep 3, 2020 at 6pm EDT

Nia Love & Maria Bauman Morales on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 6pm EDT

Camille A. Brown & Jason Samuels Smith on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 6pm EDT

Kayla Hamilton & Germaul Barnes on Thu, Sep 24, 2020 at 6pm EDT

BLACK DANCE STORIES SCHEDULE



For more on Black Dance Stories visit us at @BlackDanceStories or email blackdancestories@gmail.com.

