BIRTH OF THE HIVE QUEEN To Receive Live Scoring Event In Soho This August

Birth of the Hive Queen, the debut narrative short from writer and director Tempest Creation, will be featured in a live scoring event on August 29 at 7 p.m. at 42 Grand St. in Soho.

Following its May 27 release, the film is now entering the festival circuit after an intensive production that included live insects, symbolic imagery, and an unflinching look at the future of gender-affirming care for trans women.

Told through the fragmented memories of a newborn child, the short follows Amina (Tommy Boy, Twinks vs. Dolls champion), a trans sex worker who experiences an unexpected conception and birth. At its core, Birth of the Hive Queen envisions what a uterus transplant could look like outside traditional medical frameworks, centering autonomy and trans ancestry.

“This film asks what it would mean to invent worldviews and care systems that are imaginative, layered, and actually center trans people,” said Creation. “It's science fiction, it's fantasy, it's realness—it’s becoming something before the rest of the world recognizes it.”

The film was co-produced by Alyza Enriquez (Transnational) and Sabeena Singhani (CNN, VICE, TikTok, Anchor Entertainment), with cinematography by Mar Alfonso (Vogue, Them, Architectural Digest).

Creation’s previous short, Annarchy Artist, premiered at NewFest in 2024 and is streaming via the Otherness Archive.

For more information, visit www.tempestcreation.com.