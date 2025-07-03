BIG UMBRELLA FESTIVAL Returns to Lincoln Center with Daylong Celebration July 5

Big Umbrella Day features sensory-friendly performances, workshops, and art experiences for neurodiverse audiences.
Lincoln Center’s Big Umbrella Festival returns this Saturday, July 5, with Big Umbrella Day, a full-campus celebration centering neurodiverse audiences and artists. From 11AM to 7:30PM, visitors of all ages and abilities are invited to experience a wide range of sensory-friendly programming as part of Summer for the City.
Now in its latest edition, the Big Umbrella Festival is a pioneering arts initiative designed for children and families with autism and developmental disabilities. Big Umbrella Day builds on that mission with a vibrant mix of performances, installations, and interactive workshops across the Lincoln Center campus.
Festival highlights include:
“All Smiles” – a sensory-friendly theatrical production from Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre
A bilingual concert by Sonia De Los Santos, inspired by her joyful childhood in Mexico
Reverie, a roaming visual parade by Processional Arts Workshop
Big Blue Blocks – an interactive play installation from Imagination Playground
Dance workshops, visual art stations, and the KultureCity Sensory Activation Vehicle
Big Umbrella Silent Disco with DJ Nico DiMarco, a third-generation Deaf DJ, closing out the night on The Dance Floor
In celebration of this year’s event, Lincoln Center Editions is also offering a limited-edition benefit print and commemorative poster of Untitled by Marlon Mullen, created in collaboration with NIAD Art Center. Posters will be gifted to attendees while supplies last.
Saturday, July 5, 2025
11AM–7:30PM
Lincoln Center Campus – Free Admission
