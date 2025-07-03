BIG UMBRELLA FESTIVAL Returns to Lincoln Center with Daylong Celebration July 5

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lincoln Center’s Big Umbrella Festival returns this Saturday, July 5, with Big Umbrella Day, a full-campus celebration centering neurodiverse audiences and artists. From 11AM to 7:30PM, visitors of all ages and abilities are invited to experience a wide range of sensory-friendly programming as part of Summer for the City.

Now in its latest edition, the Big Umbrella Festival is a pioneering arts initiative designed for children and families with autism and developmental disabilities. Big Umbrella Day builds on that mission with a vibrant mix of performances, installations, and interactive workshops across the Lincoln Center campus.

Festival highlights include:

“All Smiles” – a sensory-friendly theatrical production from Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre

A bilingual concert by Sonia De Los Santos, inspired by her joyful childhood in Mexico

Reverie, a roaming visual parade by Processional Arts Workshop

Big Blue Blocks – an interactive play installation from Imagination Playground

Dance workshops, visual art stations, and the KultureCity Sensory Activation Vehicle

Big Umbrella Silent Disco with DJ Nico DiMarco, a third-generation Deaf DJ, closing out the night on The Dance Floor

In celebration of this year’s event, Lincoln Center Editions is also offering a limited-edition benefit print and commemorative poster of Untitled by Marlon Mullen, created in collaboration with NIAD Art Center. Posters will be gifted to attendees while supplies last.

Big Umbrella Day

Saturday, July 5, 2025

11AM–7:30PM

Lincoln Center Campus – Free Admission