BFRJ x BROADWAY BLACK's The Reckoning To Celebrate Adrienne Warren

Broadway For Racial Justice x BROADWAY BLACK's The Reckoning Halloween Party - the ultimate spooky soiree of the season - announced today that the event will celebrate and toast this year's Tony Award winning leading lady Adrienne Warren immediately following her final performance in "Tina - The Tina Turner Musical." The boo-filled Broadway bash invites theatre lovers and makers to showcase their All Hallow's Eve Best in the lively nightlife atmosphere of RPM Underground, 246 West 54th Street in New York City. A portion of the proceeds are benefiting Broadway for Racial Justice. Tickets are on sale at HERE!

The first event of its kind since the return of New York theatre, The Reckoning is being hosted by Celia Rose Gooding ("Jagged Little Pill," "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds") and Reneé Rapp ("Mean Girls," "HBO's The Sex Lives of College Girls,") and kicks off at 8:00pm on Sunday, October 31. Crowd favorite DJ Ari Grooves ("Head Over Heels," "Tina") will usher guests through an evening of non-stop festivities starting with a toast to Warren's many contributions to the theatre community.

Adrienne Warren is renowned as a co-founder of Broadway Advocacy Coalition, founded in 2016 by members of the Broadway community as a direct response to the nation's pandemic of racism and police brutality. She was recently announced to star in ABC's upcoming "Women of the Movement" premiering in January 2022. The Reckoning is being made possible in part by sponsors "Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, FLIGHT American Fusion Restaurant and Bar, and The Singing Baker," plus will feature cash prizes for the multi-category costume contest, and raffles for tickets to hit Broadway and off-Broadway shows including "American Utopia," "Slave Play," "Fairycakes," and "The Lion King."

Co-Producer BROADWAY BLACK is a one-of-a-kind multi-media platform which is dedicated to highlighting the achievements and successes of Black theatre artists on and off the Broadway stage and is joined by BFRJ to recreate the magic of such events as BFRJ's Revival Concert series. The Reckoning is the flagship collaboration by BFRJ x BWYBLK as co-producers with the shared mission of elevating and amplifying the excellence of the diverse and vibrant theatre community. These collaborators strive to create not just an event, but a partnership, that serves to unify and celebrate BIPOC in the theatre.