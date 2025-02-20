BETWEEN THE LINES JR. Now Available for Licensing

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that Between The Lines JR. is now available for licensing.

The Broadway Junior adaptation of the Off-Broadway musical based on the novel by international bestselling author Jodi Picoult & Samantha van Leer, features a book by co-written by Jodi Picoult and Timothy Allen McDonald (Jim Henson’s Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Apple TV+’s “Central Park”).

Between The Lines JR. is an empowering and enchanting adaptation of the new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood by the handsome Prince Oliver. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah discovers how to find her place in the real world while keeping her dreams alive.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, “Between the Lines JR. offers audiences and young performers the chance to indulge a fantasy so many of us have had: that is, to engage with fictional characters from a story we love and have them literally come to life by leaping off the page. The show has a hilarious and heartwarming book matched with a brilliant score featuring instant classics and new 'audition songs.' We are proud to represent this new show that attendees at Junior Theater Festivals have seen in development for the last few years."

Jodi Picoult, Timothy Allen McDonald, Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson remarked, “Between The Lines has always had a devoted fan base that connects with its mantra of creating the story you want to live in, instead of the one you’re stuck in. We are thrilled that MTI launched a Broadway Junior version of our show, and we look forward to seeing future productions that carry that message far and wide.”

A live-capture of the off-Broadway full performance directed by Jeff Calhoun and featuring Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Vicki Lewis, Hillary Fisher, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Sean Stack and Julia Murney is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video here.

Visit the MTI show page for more information. International restrictions apply.

About Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

MTI works directly with the composers, lyricists and book writers of these musicals to provide official scripts, musical materials and dynamic theatrical resources to over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

MTI is particularly dedicated to educational theatre, and has created special collections to meet the needs of various types of performers and audiences. MTI’s Broadway Junior® shows are 30- and 60-minute musicals for performance by elementary and middle school-aged performers, while MTI’s School Editions are musicals annotated for performance by high school students.

MTI maintains its global headquarters in New York City with additional offices in London (MTI Europe) and Melbourne (MTI Australasia).