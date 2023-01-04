BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY Cancels Performances Tonight and Tomorrow Due to Covid

Tonight's (Wednesday, January 4th at 7pm) and tomorrow's (Thursday, January 5th at 7pm) performances of Between Riverside and Crazy have been cancelled due to an exposure of COVID-19.

City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.

The cast features Victor Almanzar (Halfway Bitches Go Straight To Heaven), Elizabeth Canavan (Pipeline, Last Days of Judas Iscariot), ROSAL COLÓN (A Free Man of Color, The Motherf***er with the Hat), COMMON (Selma), Maria-Christina Oliveras (Amelie, Machinal), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Tony Award nominee for Fences, 2ST's Jitney) and Michael Rispoli (The Offer, The Deuce).

The creative team for Between Riverside and Crazy includes scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham, and sound design/original music by Ryan Rumery. Casting is by Telsey + Company.