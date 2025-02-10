BETTER MAN Musical Biopic Sets Home Release Date

The film will arrive in a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray™ Combo as part of the Paramount Presents line on May 13 and will also be available on DVD.
Better Man, the critically acclaimed musical biopic based on the life of Robbie Williams, will be available to purchase or rent on Digital February 11, 2025 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will arrive in a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray™ Combo as part of the Paramount Presents line on May 13 and will also be available on DVD.
From Michael Gracey, the visionary director of The Greatest Showman, Better Man has been embraced by both critics and audiences, becoming Certified Fresh™ on Rotten Tomatoes®, receiving a tremendous 90% audience score, and earning an Academy Award® nomination for Best Visual Effects. Read reviews of the movie here.
Fans who purchase Better Man on Digital* or 4K Ultra HD will have access to over 45 minutes of behind-the-scenes bonus content featuring director Michael Gracey and star Robbie Williams, as well as the Oscar®-nominated team behind the spectacular visual effects.
Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Williams’ perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.
