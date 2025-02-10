BETTER MAN Musical Biopic Sets Home Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Better Man, the critically acclaimed musical biopic based on the life of Robbie Williams, will be available to purchase or rent on Digital February 11, 2025 from Paramount Home Entertainment. The film will arrive in a 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray™ Combo as part of the Paramount Presents line on May 13 and will also be available on DVD.

From Michael Gracey, the visionary director of The Greatest Showman, Better Man has been embraced by both critics and audiences, becoming Certified Fresh™ on Rotten Tomatoes®, receiving a tremendous 90% audience score, and earning an Academy Award® nomination for Best Visual Effects. Read reviews of the movie here.