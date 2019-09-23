BEETLEJUICE Celebrates Every Day-O in October With Special Events

Click Here for More Articles on BEETLEJUICE

Beetlejuice is celebrating every Day-O in October with special events, limited edition keepsakes, contests, press appearances and exclusive partnerships!

Check out the full list of goings-on below:

BEETLEJUICE cast performs on "The View" for Halloween on Thursday, October 31.

Limited edition Playbills at the Winter Garden and giveaways all month long.

Costume Contests at the Winter Garden Theater every Thursday and online from October 1 - October 27.

BEETLEJUICE exclusive swag giveaway every Tuesday in October for patrons attending the performance.

Dropping never-before-released Beetlejuice pre-show songs composed by Music Producer Matt Stine on October 13.

Alex Brightman hosts, and Sophia Anne Caruso performs, at New York City Food & Wine Festival's Broadway Bites on Sunday, October 13.

Halloweekend Beetlecrawl with specialty drinks at partner bars and restaurants from October 25 - October 27.

Trivia nights at "Sweet & Vicious," "Stone Creek" and "The Shepherd & The Knucklehead."

Partnerships with Six Flags, Abracadabra, Ben & Jerry's, Black Tap, The Time Hotel, Sweet & Vicious, UES, Applebee's, Zaro's, Schmackary's, Ocean Prime, Vida Verde, and Haswell Green's throughout the month of October.

BEETLEJUICE gives back with cast performance at Ronald McDonald House New York Friday, October 18.

BEETLEJUICE Original Cast Recording released on CD on Friday, October 11.

Visit the official Beetlejuice website to see how the ghost-with-the-most is celebrating throughout October.

BEETLEJUICE opened on Broadway on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), and the critics are raving about the Ghost-With-The-Most!

BEETLEJUICE has won the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for David Korins' scenic design, Sophia Anne Caruso has won the Theatre World Award for her performance as Lydia, and the new irreverent musical comedy was nominated for eight Tony Awards including BEST NEW MUSICAL.

Ghostlight Records and WARNER RECORDS released Beetlejuice - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING for digital download and streaming. The Beetlejuice - ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING CD will be released Friday, October 11. The album is produced by Matt Stine, Alex Timbers, Eddie Perfect and Kurt Deutsch.

BEETLEJUICE is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), with an original score by Tony Award nominee Eddie Perfect, a book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown & Emmy Award and Tony Award nominee Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul, and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

BEETLEJUICE currently stars two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman in the title role, Theater World Award winner Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler as Barbara, David Josefsberg as Adam, Obie Award Winner Adam Dannheisser as Charles, and Three-Time Drama Desk Award Nominee Leslie Kritzer as Delia, with Jill Abramovitz as Maxine Dean, Kelvin Moon Loh as Otho, Danny Rutigliano as Maxie Dean, and Dana Steingold as the Girl Scout, in a cast of 25 that includes Tessa Alves, Gilbert L. Bailey II, Will Blum, Johnny Brantley III, Ryan Breslin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, Sean Montgomery, Ramone Owens, Presley Ryan and Kim Sava.

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway debut in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE features scenic design by three-time Tony Award nominee David Korins, costume design by six-time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by five-time Tony Award nominee Peter Hylenski, projection design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair & wig design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, make-up design by Joe Dulude, physical movement coordinator Lorenzo Pisoni, casting by Telsey + Company and Rachel Hoffman, CSA, dance arrangements by David Dabbon, music producing by Matt Stine, production stage manager Matthew Dicarlo, associate director Catie Davis, associate choreographer Nancy Renee Braun and line producer Jenny Gersten.





