BEDKNOBS AND BROOMSTICKS Musical Sets 2021 UK World Premiere
The musical is based on the classic live-action Disney film starring Angela Lansbury.
The Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks is officially headed for the stage!
The world premiere production of the musical will be presented on tour in the United Kingdom, kicking off in August 2021. Tickets go on sale this Friday. See full dates and book tickets here.
The production will feature joint direction by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison. Harrison will also bring the sets and illusions of this magical new musical to life.
According to Harrison the production will feature "real witch's magic," ("So when things fly, they fly!" he explained) and the show's ensemble will assist Miss Price in working her magic on stage.
The adaptation's story will focus on the three children at its center, revealing more of their history and how they came to stay with Miss Price.
Neil Bartram and Brian Hill will collaborate on the show's book and new songs, in addition to the original, classic score by the Sherman Brothers. The creative team for the show includes costume designer Gabriella Slade, orchestrator Simon Hale, music supervisor Tom Murray, lighting designer Simon Wilkinson, and sound designer Gareth Fry.
Casting will begin in early 2021.
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this year, Disney Theatrical Productions has several stage projects in the works including a new production of Beauty and the Beast, a new version of Aida, which will open in Germany in 2022, and a fully musicalized version of Hercules.
Other projects include a new musical adaptations of The Jungle Book, helmed by Tony winner Christopher Gattelli and The Princess Bride.
