BE MORE CHILL's Gerard Canonico Takes Over Instagram Tomorrow!

C-c-c'mon c-c-c'mon, we're getting an upgrade this weekend because Be More Chill's very own Rich, Gerard Canonico, is taking over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story tomorrow, May 4th! So get your Mountain Dew ready and be sure to tune in throughout the day to get a peek into a two-show day at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre!

Gerard's favorite Broadway credits include Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening, and American Idiot. His Off-Broadway credits include Bare, Dear Evan Hansen, Brooklynite, and The Talls. He has performed regionally in Be More Chill at the Two River Theater. His film credits include Not Fade Away and Boy Wonder. Gerard also freelances as a musician on a variety of instruments and projects. Most notably he fronts and plays guitar in the touring tribute band to Blink-182 known as The Dude Ranch. You can follow along with all his adventures on Instagram at @GerardCanonicoOfficial!

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz(The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

Be More Chill arrives on Broadway with the entire cast of this summer's off-Broadway engagement in tact. The company will feature Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy; George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael;Stephanie Hsu (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine; Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich; Katlyn Carlson (Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe; Tiffany Mann (Waitress, Jerry Springer the Opera) as Jenna; Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke; Britton Smith (Shuffle Along, After Midnight) as Jake; Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Mr. Heere - Mr. Reyes - Scary Stockboy; andJason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip. Cameron Bond (Finding Neverland), Anthony Chatmon II (The Book Of Mormon), Morgan Siobhan Green (Sweetee), Troy Iwata (The Boy Who Danced on Air), Talia Suskauer (Love in Hate Nation) and Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) are the company understudies.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology - but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Be More Chill features scenic design by Tony Award-winner Beowulf Boritt (Come From Away), costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II (Lizzie Borden, Top Girls); lighting design by Tony Award-winner Tyler Micoleau (The Band's Visit); sound design by Ryan Rumery (Fool For Love); projection design by Alex Basco Koch (Buyer & Cellar); hair and makeup design by Dave Bova; musical direction by Emily Marshall; music supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen (Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas); fight direction by J. David Brimmer; production supervision by SenovvA Inc.; casting by Telsey + Company / Adam Caldwell, CSA & Rebecca Scholl, CSA; production stage management by Amanda Michaels (The Children, Thérèse Raquin). LDK Productions, Lisa Dozier King is the general manager for the Broadway run of Be More Chill.





