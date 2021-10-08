BC/EFA Board Of Trustees Adds Seven New Members

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees added seven dynamic new members whose dedication and devotion to Broadway and the theater community reach from center stage to backstage and beyond. Joining the board at its annual fall meeting on October 7, 2021, were music director Ted Arthur, City National Bank Executive Vice President Linda Duncombe, actor Mandy Gonzalez, lyricist/composer Amanda Green, Times Square Alliance Executive Director Tom Harris, stage manager Kenneth J. McGee and actor John Eric Parker.

"These seven impressive leaders represent the diverse expanse of our industry and the Broadway community," said Robert E. Wankel, president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. "Their presence on the board will be a tremendous additional asset to Broadway Cares' ongoing fundraising and grant-making endeavors. Building on the new trustees added last year, Broadway Cares and this board remains committed to bringing new voices to the table who will play an integral role in the organization's and our industry's future."

The six trustees added in 2020 were musician and union leader Adam Krauthamer, actor and nonprofit leader Kimberly Marable, producer Brian Moreland, actor and activist Javier Muñoz, actor Billy Porter and director Schele Williams.

Additionally, two trustees have joined the board's Executive Committee as officers. Williams steps into the position of second vice president and board member Tom Kiradhy takes on the role of third vice president.

Stepping off the board after years of distinguished service are John Barnes, Richard Frankel, Nancy Mahon, Mary McColl and Tim Tompkins.