BC/EFA Benefit Celebrating 25 Years of Disney on Broadway Set for 11/4

An all-star lineup of Broadway's best will honor one of theatre's most fantastical anniversaries at Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway onMonday, November 4, 2019. The special, one-night-only event benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

This unforgettable evening is set to feature a star-studded lineup of Broadway favorites performing show-stopping versions of songs from hit Disney on Broadway musicals. The concert, produced in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, will be at 8 p.m. at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), home to the hit Disney musical Aladdin. The evening will feature beloved songs from Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen,The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, Tarzan and a few surprises along the way. The lineup of special guests and performers will be announced later.

Tickets are now on sale at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. Individual tickets start at $100. VIP tickets include a post-performance reception with the stars. The Backstage & Beyond package offers exclusive dress rehearsal access on the day of the show, a backstage tour, dinner with members of the company and the post-performance reception. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

"From its first production of Beauty and the Beast to its current smash hits on Broadway and touring the country, Disney Theatrical Productions has been a stalwart friend and champion," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "In addition to creating a staggering roster of musical theatre favorites, the people onstage, backstage and in the audiences of Disney on Broadway shows have raised more than $18 million for those who need help the most. We are endlessly grateful for their continued generosity and support, not just for this special evening, but today and every day."

Thomas Schumacher, president and producer of Disney Theatrical Productions and executive vice president of Broadway Cares' Board of Trustees, added: "Broadway Cares rose from a time of crisis and need to become an essential part of the Broadway landscape. It would be hard to imagine our community without the essential resource that is Broadway Cares. Direct support to The Actors Fund as well as an extraordinary array of grants to service organizations here at home, around the country and as far away as South Africa, is only possible because of the extraordinary efforts of Broadway Cares working side by side with theatre professionals throughout the Broadway community. This special evening allows our Disney on Broadway family to both express our deep thanks and to raise much-needed funds for Broadway Cares."

Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of Disney's 10 hit Broadway titles that have been seen by nearly 200 million theatregoers worldwide - and counting. Disney Theatrical Productions has garnered 20 Tony Award wins and 60 nominations across its 25 years on Broadway.

Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway is sponsored by Broadway Cares' year-round corporate partner The New York Times.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.



Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states.



For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.





