BC/EFA Announces Early Bidding For Auction Packages For The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction

Get a jump start on your ultimate theatrical treasure hunt as early bidding opens today on dozens of auction items for the 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction.

Broadway fans can bid on rare and exclusive memorabilia, one-of-a-kind onstage and backstage opportunities and more at broadwaycares.org.

Then on Sunday, September 22, 2019, the thrill of the auction continues in person when Shubert Alley is filled with theatre fans bidding on the items at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction's silent and live auctions. Even more Broadway treasures are in store along West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, where you can discover tables full of items from your favorite shows and theatrical organizations.

More than 55 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills and cherished gifts will line the streets. Among the shows scheduled to be at tables this year are Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, A Musical About Star Wars, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress and Wicked.

The silent and live auctions offer unique items and unforgettable Broadway experiences. Select lots are available for early bidding now, with more continually being added. Among the initial lots up for bid are:

a-? Priceless walk-on roles in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Chicago, Come From Away, Frozen, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera and Rock of Ages, with more roles in beloved Broadway shows to be announced.

a-? VIP house seats to see and backstage visits to meet the stars at Aladdin, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Frozen, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tootsie, with more backstage experiences to be added.

a-? Musical phrases handwritten and signed by Alan Menken from Aladdin; Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman from Mary Poppins Returns; Rachel Bay Jones, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul from Dear Evan Hansen; and Barry Manilow, with more musical phrases to be added.

a-? Unique experiences including a meet-and-greet with Julie Andrews, conducting the orchestra at The Phantom of the Opera and being painted green like Elphaba backstage at Wicked.

a-? One-of-a-kind show memorabilia autographed by Laura Benanti, Annette Bening, Stephanie J. Block, Michael Cera, Carol Channing, Stockard Channing, Bryan Cranston, Darren Criss, Jeff Daniels, Paul Dano, Joel Grey, Rosemary Harris, Ethan Hawk, Jennifer Holliday, Nathan Lane, Baayork Lee, John Lithgow, Elaine May, Laurie Metcalf, Sir Ian McKellan, Idina Menzel, Arthur Miller, Billy Porter, Daniel Radcliffe, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Sir Patrick Stewart, Kerry Washington and many more.

Early bidding on silent and live auction lots will continue through Friday, September 20. Then, on September 22 at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, silent auction lots will open every half hour beginning at 10 am for in-person bidding; the live auction begins at 5 pm. Auction favorites Jen Cody and Michael Goddard will join forces once again to co-host the silent auction.

Broadway and TV veteran Bryan Batt and the esteemed Nick Nicholson will return as host and auctioneer of the live auction.

The always popular Autograph Table and Photo Booth will welcome more than 60 actors from Broadway's best shows. The list of participants will be announced Thursday, September 12. The Autograph Table and Photo Booth, based on the deck of Junior's at Shubert Alley, will be hosted by Jim Caruso, host of Jim Caruso's Cast Party at Birdland, and Ben Cameron, seasoned Broadway performer and host of Broadway Sessions at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Announcements regarding the Broadway Flea Market, other packages to be offered at the Grand Auction and the stars appearing at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth will be announced on broadwaycares.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/BCEFA, on Instagram at instragam.com/BCEFA and on Twitter at twitter.com/BCEFA.

Last year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $906,825. Since 1987, the 32 editions of the event have raised $14.5 million.





