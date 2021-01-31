Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW Airs Tonight, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More!

It will be broadcast from 7pm - 9pm on Sunday 31 January on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Jan. 31, 2021  

BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's Musicals: The Greatest Show airs tonight, January 31.

This final event forms the centrepiece of Radio 2 Celebrates Musicals, three days of programmes featuring the music of stage and screen for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes, including playing just songs from musical theatre and film across a whole day, and further programming on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

With venues currently unable to open to the public, Musicals: The Greatest Show is a celebration of the nation's favourite songs and performers from the world of musical theatre.

Hosted on radio and television by multi-award winning performer Sheridan Smith, it puts the songs, the shows, and the stars, back on stage at the world famous London Palladium. It will be broadcast from 7pm - 9pm on Sunday 31 January on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, and as a 75-minute show in February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will be available on BBC iPlayer for a year after broadcast.

Highlights include:

  • Nicole Scherzinger with Never Enough from The Greatest Showman - with her performance recorded in Los Angeles
  • Exclusively for Radio 2, Josh Groban sings The Impossible Dream from Man Of La Mancha - with his vocal performance recorded in Los Angeles
  • Exclusively for Radio 2, Elaine Paige with Sunset Boulevard's As If We Never Said Goodbye. Elaine made her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard in 1996
  • Gavin Spokes, from the West End production of Hamilton, performs You'll Be Back
  • Michael Ball performs You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray
  • An exclusive first performance by Ivano Turco of Only You, Lonely You from Cinderella (which is due to open in London in 2021).
  • The cast of SIX The Musical performing SIX
  • Ramin Karimloo sings The Music Of The Night from The Phantom Of The Opera
  • The three West End lead actors of MAMMA MIA! perform Dancing Queen
  • Lea Salonga performs I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables - with her performance recorded in Manila
  • Layton Williams of Everybody's Talking About Jamie performs The Wall In My Head
  • Sam Tutty sings You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen, alongside members of the West End cast
  • Jac Yarrow, with the public, performing Any Dream Will Do from Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

