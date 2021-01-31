BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's MUSICALS: THE GREATEST SHOW Airs Tonight, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Michael Ball, Lea Salonga, and More!

BBC Radio 2 and BBC One's Musicals: The Greatest Show airs tonight, January 31.

This final event forms the centrepiece of Radio 2 Celebrates Musicals, three days of programmes featuring the music of stage and screen for people to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes, including playing just songs from musical theatre and film across a whole day, and further programming on BBC Four and BBC iPlayer.

With venues currently unable to open to the public, Musicals: The Greatest Show is a celebration of the nation's favourite songs and performers from the world of musical theatre.

Hosted on radio and television by multi-award winning performer Sheridan Smith, it puts the songs, the shows, and the stars, back on stage at the world famous London Palladium. It will be broadcast from 7pm - 9pm on Sunday 31 January on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, and as a 75-minute show in February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It will be available on BBC iPlayer for a year after broadcast.

Highlights include:

Amanda Holden and Sheridan Smith perform I Know Him So Well, from Chess. The song, originally performed by Elaine Paige and Barbara Dickson, reached Number 1 in the UK Pop Charts in 1985 remains the best-selling song by a female duo

Nicole Scherzinger with Never Enough from The Greatest Showman - with her performance recorded in Los Angeles

Exclusively for Radio 2, Josh Groban sings The Impossible Dream from Man Of La Mancha - with his vocal performance recorded in Los Angeles

Exclusively for Radio 2, Elaine Paige with Sunset Boulevard's As If We Never Said Goodbye. Elaine made her Broadway debut in Sunset Boulevard in 1996

Gavin Spokes, from the West End production of Hamilton, performs You'll Be Back

Michael Ball performs You Can't Stop The Beat from Hairspray

Sheridan Smith performs Don't Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl

An exclusive first performance by Ivano Turco of Only You, Lonely You from Cinderella (which is due to open in London in 2021).

The cast of SIX The Musical performing SIX

Ramin Karimloo sings The Music Of The Night from The Phantom Of The Opera

The three West End lead actors of MAMMA MIA! perform Dancing Queen

Aisha Jawando of the West End production of TINA, The Tina Turner Musical performs The Best

Lea Salonga performs I Dreamed A Dream from Les Misérables - with her performance recorded in Manila

Layton Williams of Everybody's Talking About Jamie performs The Wall In My Head

Sam Tutty sings You Will Be Found from Dear Evan Hansen, alongside members of the West End cast

Nicole Raquel Dennis of Dreamgirls with And I Am Telling You

Kerry Ellis sings Defying Gravity from Wicked

Exclusively for Radio 2, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime perform the Oscar-winning song When You Believe from The Prince Of Egypt