BAM Extends THAT KINDESS: NURSES IN THEIR OWN WORDS Starring Billy Porter, LaChanze and More to November 3rd

Cast includes Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, Liz Mikel, Rosie O'Donnell, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei, and Monique Wilson.

V's (formerly Eve Ensler) That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words is extended until Nov 3, 9pm at BAM.org. That Kindness: Nurses in their Own Words is a new virtual play created by American nurses with V, honoring nurses' selfless act of service and revealing raw, passionate testimonies from the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

BAM virtually presented the world premiere on October 15th at 7pm (EST) simultaneously with twenty five theaters across the country. Viewers are encouraged to support those who risk their lives daily to care for their patients during the pandemic by donating to The Brooklyn Hospital Center Covid-19 Fund. In this most important of election years and further channeling That Kindness into a call to action, this production is presented in conjunction with BAM's Get Out the Vote effort.

That Kindness draws from frank, stirring interviews and personal stories that coalesce into a compelling narrative of kindness, confession, and activism tailored to our times. The cast includes Ed Blunt, Connie Britton, Rosario Dawson, Stephanie Hsu, LaChanze, Liz Mikel, Rosie O'Donnell, Billy Porter, Dale Soules, Marisa Tomei, and Monique Wilson. The production features original music by Morley.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You