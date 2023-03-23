BALAM Dance Theatre Will Perform With Voices of Music in California Tour of METAMORPHOSIS

BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM) returns to the West coast to perform in Voices of Music's new touring program, Metamorphosis: A Collaboration With BALAM Dance Theatre. The new program will be performed in three locations -- Palo Alto, San Francisco, and Berkeley -- from March 30 to April 2.

BALAM, a non-profit professional dance theatre company based in New York City, offers a new vision of contemporary cultural dance and time periods appealing to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. The company combines Balinese theatre with ballet, modern and diverse cultural dance styles from around the world and historical periods. In 2012, BALAM Dance Theatre's Carlos Fittante and Robin Gilbert performed Eden's Mandala in their first appearance with Voices of Music in Northern California.

Metamorphosis features an original score for the world premiere of 'Wu Song and the Tiger', created by Hanneke van Proosdij and pipa virtuoso Yihan Chen. This story ballet, inspired by a beloved Chinese folk tale, is presented through a contemporary blend of Chinese Classical, baroque, ballet point work, and Balinese fusion dance, and music.

BALAM's Artist Director, Carlos Fittante, will perform the roles of the Bartender, wearing a striking Balinese mask, and the Tiger, dressed in an original costume designed by Edward Sylvia, modified and adorned with Balinese elements. Robin Gilbert, BALAM's Principal Ballerina, will dance on point in a tutu, portraying the Goddess of the Lake, an added character inspired by the Balinese goddess Dewi Danu. Other performers in the program are pipa virtuoso Yihan Chen; Kaili Chen, guest Chinese classical choreographer and dancer appearing in the role of Wu Song; and the Voices of Music's musicians.

Legendary Hero Wu Song

Wu Song, a legendary hero from the thirteenth century, is presented in this story tackling the conflict between human and wildlife sharing the same habitat. The collaboration between BALAM Dance Theatre and Voices of Music adapted the story by fusing Chinese, Balinese and European cultures.

The new program will be presented on the following dates, locations, and times:

• March 30. Palo Alto. 7 p.m. Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto, California.

• April 1. San Francisco. 8 p.m. St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 1111 O'Farrell St., San Francisco, California.

• April 2. Berkeley. 7:30 p.m. First Congregational Church, Berkeley (First Church UCC), 2345 Channing Way, Berkeley, California.