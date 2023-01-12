BAD PEOPLE By Kati Schwartz Launches as Audio Play

Bad People, by Kati Schwartz launches as an Audio Play on January 12th, 2023. Bad People is a serio-comic audio drama, a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a grief-stricken young woman. Using dry humor, unabashed nerd-ism, and cartoon dinosaurs, award-winning playwright Kati Schwartz gives an intimate glimpse into vulnerability and complicity, and then into the harrowing processes of healing and self-acceptance.

Kati Schwartz's play The Coward premiered Off Broadway at The Duke Theatre as the winning selection of the New York New Works Festival in 2017. Her play She Got Off the Couch premiered at the Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2016 where it received the Producers Encore Award and was extended twice. Other plays, including The Whale Play and Caring for the Dead, which features original music by For You the Moon, have been produced all over the country. Her work has twice been a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference.

Bad People is directed by Meredith Lucio; a New York-based director and producer whose producing credits include Porgy and Bess (2012 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical), and The Lightning Thief, national tour. She is the Producing Director of The Assembly, a devised, collaborative theater company in New York.

Where: Audible, iTunes, Spotify

When: Bad People will be available for download on January 12th, 2023. On most venues, downloads will be free to subscribers. E-books and paperbacks will also be available on Amazon.com.

For more information, please visit www.badpeopleaudioplay.com or contact Kati Schwartz, 802-579-3414. Schwartz.kati@gmail.com