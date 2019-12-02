BABY Extends Limited Engagement Through December 21
Out of the Box Theatrics' Founding Artistic Director, Liz Flemming, announced today that their new production of Sybille Pearson (book), Richard Maltby, Jr. (lyrics) and David Shire's (music) heart-warming musical, Baby, will extend its limited engagement through Saturday, December 21, 2019 due to strong ticket sales. Directed and choreographed by Ethan Paulini, the production stars Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley and will play a site-specific loft in midtown Manhattan (14 W 45th Street). Preview performances begin on Friday, December 6, 2019 with an official opening set for Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Tickets are now on sale here.
In addition to Ripley, the cast will also star Liz Flemming (The Evolution of Mann), Broadway veteran Robert Fowler (The Producers), Gabrielle McClinton (Pippin), Evan Ruggiero (Bastard Jones), and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants), along with Marisa Kirby, Sy Chounchaisit, Jorge Donoso, Cara Feuer, and Matthew Baulista.
With a book by Sybille Pearson, music by David Shire, and lyrics by Richard Maltby, Jr., Baby follows three couples on a university campus dealing with the painful, rewarding and agonizingly funny consequences of the universal experience of pregnancy and upcoming parenthood. There are the college students, barely at the beginning of their adult lives; the thirty-somethings, having trouble conceiving but determined to try; and the middle-aged parents, looking forward to seeing their last child graduate from college when a night of unexpected passion lands them back where they started.
Alice Ripley won critical acclaim and the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Next to Normal. Alice also received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her work in Next to Normal Off-Broadway (Second Stage) and a Helen Hayes Award for the production at Arena Stage. Ms. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit Side Show. Earlier this season, Ripley returned to her role as "Trish" in the Out of the Box Theatrics' production of The Pink Unicorn.
The creative team for Baby will include music direction by Cody Dry, production design by Rien Schlecht, lighting design by Frank Hartley, stage management by Kara Procell and Cara Feuer (ASM). Tina Scariano will serve as Associate Producer.
Tickets for Baby are $39.50 - $99.50 and can be purchased online at ootbtheatrics.com.
For more information on Baby, please visit ootbtheatrics.com.
Led by Founder and Producing Artistic Director Elizabeth Flemming and Associate Artistic Director Ethan Paulini, Out of the Box Theatrics is a New York-based, nonprofit Actors' Equity producing Off-Broadway organization, dedicated to producing new and classic works while challenging audiences to experience work outside of their expectations. Committed to hiring a diverse company of actors, regardless of gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, Out of The Box Theatrics allows audiences to experience work from a fresh perspective in site-specific locations. Now in its third full season, past productions include Master Harold"...and the Boys, The Owl and the Pussycat, Songs for a New World, Into the Woods, Nocturne, Shoes and Baggage, and You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown. In addition to mainstage programming, OOTB offers new works initiatives The Edit and Building the Box as well as monthly, site-specific open mic nights.
