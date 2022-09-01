Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Avant Garde Multimedia Extravaganza 'The Call Of Lygeia: Part One' Debuts At NYC's Jazz Gallery

The event is on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Singer/songwriter/artist Tabitha Booth retells the myth of the golden apple and the Trojan War in this fictional prequel lyrical fusion performance designed to push the boundaries of the musical envelope.

Music, anthropology, and multimedia enthusiasts alike will thrill to this new version of an old story that dramatizes what happened before Discordia took the golden apple to the banquet and set the wheels in motion for the Trojan War. An alternative origin story by an artist at the forefront of archetypal change, The Call of Lygeia: Part One presents a tale filled with sirens, lycans, and mythical Greek beings who transport the audience to the Meadow of Hesperides where the true secrets behind the golden apple are revealed.

Featuring a contemporary mix of musicians, actors, a dancer, poet, and exciting animation design, The Call of Lygeia: Part One represents the brainchild of creative director & executive producer Tabitha Booth who seeks to dramatize humanity's uphill plight to achieve utopia.

"It's competition that led to the Trojan War, combined with the cacophony of too many people talking and nobody understanding," explains Booth. "The apple is the trigger for the problem, but also the answer to it because its seeds create greater fruitfulness as they represent the hope humans must plant to learn that it's better if we share in the fruits of its legacy. This is something for which humanity is ready as we approach the Age of Aquarius-a new mythological paradigm whereby people communicate and create something positive out of something negative to create a harmonious future."

Get ready for a mythical journey across the world! Call of Lygeia: Part One is the first in a series of a number of performances. This chamber ensemble act includes a narrative about a golden apple and oppressive forces within humanity. Watch how one fruit can have the power to usher in a new utopian era!

Join a uniquely contemporary mix of musicians, actors, a dancer, a poet, and animation for an enchanting afternoon Sunday, September 25, 2022, at The Jazz Gallery, 1160 Broadway, New York City. Tickets, sponsorships, and donations available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194355®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftabithaboothuniverse.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




