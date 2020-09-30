Ava Madara is Using Her Time in Quarantine to Perfect Her Craft and Teach Others - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Ava Madara is dancing for BCEFA!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Ava Madara shares more about her charity, the cathartic feeling of being on stage, and creating socially distanced group numbers over the summer!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next on Stage because I am incredibly passionate about what I do, and wanted to share my genuine love for dance. I think BroadwayWorld is giving dancers an incredible platform to express themselves, and I'm so grateful to be in this competition and be able to do so. I don't know what I would do if I couldn't share my art.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

In theatre, the physical manifestation of abstract human expression can be actualized, utilizing the tool available to man since his inception: the body. Presenting oneself in an incredibly vulnerable, naked state of being onstage is very cathartic, and one is able to express themselves in the most raw form. I enjoy portraying various aspects of the human condition and human nature.

What is a fond theater memory you have?

One of my favorite theatre memories was being able to travel to Scotland and perform Avenue Q at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival! I also loved being incredibly immersed in the festival and seeing art from all over the world, and meeting artists from all walks of life.

What charity did you pick and why?

The charity I chose was BCEFA. Being active in the theatre community, I witness firsthand the overwhelming amount of events and ways BCEFA works to enact change and raise awareness for their cause. They truly go above and beyond, in order to contribute and impact change in society. Especially in this unprecedented time, this community needs more support than ever.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

One of my favorite Broadway shows I've seen was Moulin Rouge! Specifically, what held my attention the entire show was Sonya Tayeh's incredibly captivating choreography. It just takes hold of you from the second the show starts, and stays with you until the final curtain.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

One day, I would love to work with Andy Blankenbuehler. I absolutely admire that his choreography is based upon creating moving pictures, and how the world of the show influences every aspect of his work. His is one of my role models as a dancer and performer, and I would love to study under him one day.

What have you been doing during quarantine?

During quarantine, I was able to really work on myself as a creative and began to choreograph - and was able to teach my choreo and create (socially distant) group numbers during the summer!

Give a shout out!

I want to shoutout my hometown studio, Peaches Dance Studio in Orlando, Florida. Every teacher there pushes me every single day to grow and refine my craft. I also appreciate every team member supporting me and standing by my side all the time. I love you guys!

