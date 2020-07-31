Audra McDonald, Misty Copeland, Ben Stiller and More Join Forces to 'Save the Arts' on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Additional Guests for the Saturday, August 1st event include Rosie Perez and Justina Machado

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in partnership with Americans for the Arts and Theatre Communications Group, will bring together more of the stage and screen's brightest stars in an effort to help "Save The Arts," LIVE on "Stars in the House" on Saturday, August 1st at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. As performance venues and film & television production houses remain closed nationwide, this is a dire time for American artists. Misty Copeland, Justina Machado, Audra McDonald, Rosie Perez, Ben Stiller, and more surprise guests will join Seth and James to share stories and give LIVE musical performances, reminding us just how deeply the arts affect our daily lives and how crucial it is for our country to ensure that the entertainment industry has the resources it needs to survive the pandemic. This very special evening is being held to support The Actors Fund. Fans tuning in will be able to ask questions in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read by the stars on air.

"At this crucial time in our nation's history, we feel compelled to answer the call to action facing the arts industry," said Seth and James. "We deeply admire the arts advocacy work of Theatre Communications Group and Americans for the Arts, and are honored to partner with them as we unite some of our favorite artists to help protect the community that gives so much to us all."

"The arts and culture sector has faced devastating losses of $9.1 billion to date, according to Americans for the Arts' research. While we were thankful that Congress made an initial investment of more than $300 million in stimulus relief funds to the arts back in the spring, it isn't enough to keep many small- and medium-sized arts organizations afloat when their audiences can't reach them. Nonprofit arts organizations are the lifeblood of our communities and it is critical that this sector be included in the next federal stimulus bill," said Robert L. Lynch, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts."

These artists join the incredible lineup of luminaries that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. Seth and James have reunited the casts of classic TV shows and films like "Scandal," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

