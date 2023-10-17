Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in London

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced that Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden, Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace, and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson are the first four leading names to be revealed for the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.

Featuring a 40-piece orchestra, the gala will be presented on December 12, 2023, at London's newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, and The King and I. Additional headliners will be announced shortly.

All the announced stars have deep connections to R&H. Highlights include: McDonald won her first Tony Award for her portrayal of Carrie Pipperidge in the 1994 Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel; Ovenden received a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his Emile de Becque in Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific; Wallace's performance of Ado Annie in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Young Vic garnered her a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical; and Wilson received a Tony Award nomination for leading the 2002 Broadway revival of Oklahoma! as Curly.

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature the Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances. Artist lineup subject to change.

Tickets are currently on sale at RH80Concert.com.

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert is produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals and Trafalgar Entertainment.