Audra McDonald, Julian Ovenden, Marisha Wallace, and Patrick Wilson Set For MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert in London

The concert is set for December 12, 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization has announced that Emmy, two-time GRAMMY and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, Olivier Award nominee Julian Ovenden, Olivier Award nominee Marisha Wallace, and two-time Tony, two-time Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Patrick Wilson are the first four leading names to be revealed for the previously announced My Favorite Things: The Rodgers & Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert.

Featuring a 40-piece orchestra, the gala will be presented on December 12, 2023, at London's newly restored Theatre Royal Drury Lane – the same venue that premiered the original West End productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, and The King and I. Additional headliners will be announced shortly.

 

All the announced stars have deep connections to R&H. Highlights include: McDonald won her first Tony Award for her portrayal of Carrie Pipperidge in the 1994 Broadway revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel; Ovenden received a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his Emile de Becque in Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific; Wallace's performance of Ado Annie in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at the Young Vic garnered her a 2023 Olivier Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical; and Wilson received a Tony Award nomination for leading the 2002 Broadway revival of Oklahoma! as Curly.

 

Directed and staged by Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Christopher Gattelli, the celebration of the historic partnership of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II will feature the Rodgers & Hammerstein Concert Orchestra, conducted by Simon Lee, along with a West End chamber choir, dance ensemble and surprise guest appearances. Artist lineup subject to change.

 

Tickets are currently on sale at RH80Concert.com.

 

Presented by The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, the concert is produced by Concord Originals, Concord Theatricals, Kilimanjaro Live/JAS Theatricals and Trafalgar Entertainment.




