Audra McDonald, Adrienne Warren, Brandon Victor Dixon and More to Appear on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced three exciting upcoming episodes of "Stars In The House," featuring theatre and dance legends who are tirelessly advocating for change in their communities:

The founding members of Black Theatre United, a new coalition to combat systemic racism in theatre, will appear on Thursday, June 18th at 8 PM ET. Audra McDonald, LaChanze, Brandon Victor Dixon, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Lillias White will speak with Seth and James about the organization's first initiatives and plans to empower the theatre community through activism.

Adrienne Warren co-founder, Amber Iman, co-founder, and Robb Nanus, executive director of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, will join Seth and James on Saturday, June 20th at 8 PM ET to share more about how they are using the arts to drive social change.

The company of Ballet Hispànico, America's leading Latinx dance organization, will appear with executive director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro on Tuesday, June 23rd at 8 PM ET ahead of their upcoming 50th anniversary celebration. This will be the first "Stars In The House" episode EVER to feature live dancing!

All episodes support the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Fans tuning in to each show will have the chance to ask questions about the stars' crucial work, and can donate to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund for the chance to have their names read on air. And of course, like every episode of "Stars in the House" - there will be LIVE music!

The members of Black Theatre United, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, and Ballet Hispànico join the incredible lineup of stars that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening. Broadway favorites like "Spring Awakening," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty;" as well as iconic TV shows, among them "Melrose Place,""Frasier," "Glee," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," are just some of the casts who have reunited on "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

