Audience Member at REDWOOD Sings Take Me or Leave Me with Idina Menzel

Have you ever wanted to get on stage and sing with your favorite Broadway star? One audience member at Redwood did. They donated $10,000 to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids to sing with Idina Menzel after the show.

They chose to sing Take Me or Leave Me, a song from Rent, which Idina Menzel was apart of the original cast. To see the full video of the performance on Reddit, click here.

Also as part of the fundraiser, Idina Menzel got back together with Wicked co star Kristen Chenoweth to sing For Good. This was after audience members donated $8,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. The fundraiser will continue through April 27, 2025.

About Broadway Cares / Equity Fights Aids

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the philanthropic heart of Broadway, helping people across the country and across the street receive lifesaving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance.

We are one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people living with HIV/AIDS and facing other critical illnesses in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas