Audible's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE With Audra McDonald, Carla Gugino and More Available Tomorrow
A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by The Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater.
The Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire is available worldwide tomorrow, December 3 at 3 AM ET within the Audible Plus catalog. A Streetcar Named Desire is part of the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season produced on Audible.
The Tennessee Williams masterpiece is directed by 2020 Tony Award® nominee Robert O'Hara, and features Joel Reuben Ganz, Joe Goldammer, Carla Gugino, Carmen M. Herlihy, Sullivan Jones, Brian Lucas, Audra McDonald, Stacey Raymond, Cesar J. Rosado, and Ariel Shafir.
The creative team also includes Lindsay Jones (sound designer), Dawn-Elin Fraser and Deborah Hecht (dialect coaches), Claire Warden (intimacy director), and Nicholas Polonio (assistant director).
A Streetcar Named Desire running time is approximately 2 hours 30 minutes. Special access to all seven titles in the WTF Season on Audible will be made available to eligible WTF donors; visit www.wtfestival.org/support for more information.
Following his 2019 production of A Raisin in the Sun, 2020 Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival to direct this Tennessee Williams masterpiece. With Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Blanche DuBois alongside Carla Gugino as Stella, O'Hara takes a fresh and visceral look at the emotionally charged relationship between these two iconic sisters. Haunted by her past, Blanche seeks refuge with Stella and Stanley (Ariel Shafir) in New Orleans, where she wrestles with the nature of her sister's husband, her sister's denial, and her own unraveling mind.
Forged during and in response to a fraught moment in history, the unprecedented collaboration between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater preserves the Festival season in a different format, provides continued work for the artists involved in the Festival season, and produces a body of work that will be made available for global Audible listeners to enjoy and experience. It also marks the first time that a theatrical season of work will be produced on Audible.
The rest of WTF's 2020 season on Audible includes Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler; Stacy Osei-Kuffour's world premiere Animals; and the world premiere Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club written by and featuring Shakina Nayfack - all to be released in December 2020 - and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue; the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music & lyrics by Dawn Landes; and Sanaz Toossi's world premiere Wish You Were Here - to be released in early 2021.
For more information about Williamstown Theatre Festival, please visit www.wtfestival.org. For more information about Audible, please visit www.audible.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Photo Flash: Matthew Morrison Stars in DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL!
Dr. Seuss’ beloved classic children’s book “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has become a Christmas staple for generations and NBC is bringing the sto...