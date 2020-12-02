Audible's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE With Audra McDonald, Carla Gugino and More Available Tomorrow

The Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater presentation of A Streetcar Named Desire is available worldwide tomorrow, December 3 at 3 AM ET within the Audible Plus catalog. A Streetcar Named Desire is part of the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season produced on Audible.

The Tennessee Williams masterpiece is directed by 2020 Tony Award® nominee Robert O'Hara, and features Joel Reuben Ganz, Joe Goldammer, Carla Gugino, Carmen M. Herlihy, Sullivan Jones, Brian Lucas, Audra McDonald, Stacey Raymond, Cesar J. Rosado, and Ariel Shafir.

The creative team also includes Lindsay Jones (sound designer), Dawn-Elin Fraser and Deborah Hecht (dialect coaches), Claire Warden (intimacy director), and Nicholas Polonio (assistant director).

A Streetcar Named Desire running time is approximately 2 hours 30 minutes. Special access to all seven titles in the WTF Season on Audible will be made available to eligible WTF donors; visit www.wtfestival.org/support for more information.

Following his 2019 production of A Raisin in the Sun, 2020 Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara returns to Williamstown Theatre Festival to direct this Tennessee Williams masterpiece. With Emmy, Grammy, and six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald as Blanche DuBois alongside Carla Gugino as Stella, O'Hara takes a fresh and visceral look at the emotionally charged relationship between these two iconic sisters. Haunted by her past, Blanche seeks refuge with Stella and Stanley (Ariel Shafir) in New Orleans, where she wrestles with the nature of her sister's husband, her sister's denial, and her own unraveling mind.

Forged during and in response to a fraught moment in history, the unprecedented collaboration between Williamstown Theatre Festival and Audible Theater preserves the Festival season in a different format, provides continued work for the artists involved in the Festival season, and produces a body of work that will be made available for global Audible listeners to enjoy and experience. It also marks the first time that a theatrical season of work will be produced on Audible.

The rest of WTF's 2020 season on Audible includes Photograph 51 by Anna Ziegler; Stacy Osei-Kuffour's world premiere Animals; and the world premiere Chonburi International Hotel & Butterfly Club written by and featuring Shakina Nayfack - all to be released in December 2020 - and Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue; the world premiere musical Row with a book by Daniel Goldstein and music & lyrics by Dawn Landes; and Sanaz Toossi's world premiere Wish You Were Here - to be released in early 2021.

For more information about Williamstown Theatre Festival, please visit www.wtfestival.org. For more information about Audible, please visit www.audible.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You