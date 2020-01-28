Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto and More Will Star in Musical Adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's SHE PERSISTED

Atlantic for Kids (Atlantic Theater Company Artistic Director, Neil Pepe; Atlantic Theater Company Managing Director, Jeffory Lawson; Atlantic Acting School Executive Director, Mary McCann; Atlantic for Kids Artistic Director, Alison Beatty) has announced casting for She Persisted, The Musical, a New York premiere musical with script and lyrics by Adam Tobin, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma, adapted from the book written by Chelsea Clinton and illustrated by Alexandra Boiger, published by Philomel Books, with music supervision by Macy Schmidt. Directed and choreographed by MK Lawson, performances will begin on Saturday, February 22nd at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues). Due to popular demand, Atlantic for Kids has also announced a one-week extension through March 22nd.

She Persisted, The Musical will feature Auberth Bercy, Jianzi Colón-Soto, Amanda Corday, Amber Jaunai, Cynthia Nesbit and Heather Sawyer.

In this trailblazing new musical for young audiences based on Chelsea Clinton's best-selling book, fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women overcoming barriers and making waves. She Persisted, The Musical is a rallying cry for all of those tiny feminists, mini activists and little ones ready to take on the world, One Dream at a time! Recommended for children 5+ but welcomes kids of all ages.

She Persisted, The Musical will feature scenic design by Jungah Han, costume design by Rose Bisogno, lighting design by Carolina Ortiz Herrera, sound design by Five Ohm Productions, and prop design by Deb Gaouette. Louis Markowitz serves as production stage manager.

Schedule:

She Persisted, The Musical performances are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30am, February 22nd through March 22nd. There will be a Sunday evening performance on Sunday, March 8th at 5:30PM.

Saturday, March 7th at 10:30am will be a Relaxed Performance. For more information, visit

https://atlantictheater.org/relaxed-performance/.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You