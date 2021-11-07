At 10+ Million Streams Across Platforms, Cmagic5 Brings Good Vibes When It Comes To 'That Ex'

Canadian artist Cmagic5 is set to aid and abet audiences to get over their exes in this sizzling new power-pop single and video, Dancing on My Heart - available now.

Landing hot on the heels of her highly acclaimed 2021 breakthrough debut, Ready To Run, the sizzling new song underscores the emotional precariousness of the "moving on" phase while showcasing the Toronto-based multi-talented singer/songwriter, actor, and dancer's soaring, soulful vocals and magnetic, mesmerizing energy.

"In a fun and playful way, it's about holding your ex responsible for your inability to move on," Cmagic5 explains. "It's about that part after falling out of a relationship, and the frustration that develops when you're avoiding falling in love with the same person all over again because you know they're not the one for you.

"But, hey! It happens!" she winks. "Have you ever been in love? It's almost as if your ex is your guilty pleasure. That's why it's summed up in the line 'I keep giving in and that's my crime.'"

https://open.spotify.com/track/6Nsk3JCzRsnd7oWAZdOBkk?si=e0d499f40851466e

Bursting with feel-good vibes, witty words, and sassy undertones, the songwriting process for Dancing on My Heart revealed itself to be a whole new experience for the Royal Conservatory alum and vocal mentor. "It's definitely one of my favourites, and showcases my artistic evolution," she shares of the song, and its process. "Ready To Run was entirely self-written, and this was the track I collaborated on with other songwriters. I worked remotely through just a few online sessions with a Grammy- and JUNO- winning and nominated team based out of Toronto and LA and, once we had a bit of a groove happening in our first session, the song was written in a couple of hours.

"Aside from some technical glitches, the writing process was smooth sailing, and it was a blast jamming out with other songwriters," she continues. "In the next session, I tracked my vocals at Noble Street Studios here in my hometown of Toronto, and a fun fact: my producer recorded the sound of his neighbours' leaf blower on the way to work and, once he played it for me, I immediately knew we needed to incorporate it; it's such a cool sound!"

The song's spicy new video features Cmagic5 front and centre, deftly showcasing her triple-threat status. "I wanted the video to portray female empowerment and the concept of picking yourself back up from breakup, with the support from friends," she explains of the visual's treatment; it also aligns with the 19-year-old's ongoing ambassadorship for mental health awareness, with a focus on helping teens navigate insecurities and build self-confidence and self-esteem. "I wanted something upbeat that would inspire energy and confidence into listeners. I want my music to be a medium through which people easily identify and relate with and, at the same time, enjoy at a personal level."

Dancing on My Heart follows Cmagic5's debut LP, Ready to Run, as well as skyrocketing singles, You Don't Know, Just Wanna, Lego (Bonus Version), and more.

Dancing on My Heart - the single and video - are available now! Watch the video below: