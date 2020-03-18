Ashwini Ramaswamy's Performance At Baryshnikov Arts Center Canceled

In light of the global health crisis due to COVID-19 and following the Governor's executive order restricting public gatherings, Baryshnikov Arts Center (BAC) is temporarily closed.



All BAC performances through April 2020 have been cancelled, including Ashwini Ramaswamy's Let the Crows Come on April 8-10. BAC is working to reschedule this presentation for a later date.

Ticket-holders will be issued full refunds. BAC will continue providing updates via email and this page with new information about programs in May and beyond, subject to official mandates and recommendations.





