ArtsBridge Announces Virtual SpringTerm and Summer Programs
Applications are due February 1st (SpringTerm) and February 15th (Summer).
Last week, Gov. Cuomo unveiled the "New York Arts Revival" program to revitalize the state's arts and culture sector, with pop-up performances and exhibitions from more than 150 world-class artists. While the state is putting their local artists back to work, ArtsBridge-a consulting firm that works with high school students who aspire to study the arts-is doing their part to keep the aspirations of young performing artists alive during the pandemic, no matter where they live, by offering virtual training programs that prepare them for remote college auditions in the era of COVID-19.
Their virtual SpringTerm and Summer programs help students rigorously train and understand what it takes to stand out in the college admissions process for performing arts programs, with personalized guidance from renowned college faculty at leading arts institutions and admissions professionals. Applications are due February 1st (SpringTerm) and February 15th (Summer) via https://app.getacceptd.com/artsbridge.
ArtsBridge SpringTerm is a six-week virtual acting intensive for any high school students who are interested in acting or musical theater while juggling a full-time high school schedule. The program offers a robust curriculum to refine quintessential performing techniques.
- Program Dates: March 6 - April 17, 2021
- Faculty Roster: The New School, Fordham University, Queens College/CUNY, Rutgers University Mason Gross School of the Arts, University of North Carolina School of Arts, Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama
ArtsBridge Summer offers four two-week intensive programs that give actors, singers, and classical vocalists specialized guidance on what it takes to succeed in the college admissions process for performing arts programs.
- Program Dates: July 24 - August 7, 2021
- ArtSong: Focus on in-depth study of art song repertoire, performance skills, and voice technique.
- Faculty Roster: Boston Conservatory at Berklee, Baldwin Wallace University, University of Minnesota, Oberlin Conservatory, Eastman School of Music
- Dramatic Acting: Prepare for conservatory-style actor training with rigorous top-tier instruction for serious actors.
- Faculty Roster: Boston University School of Theatre, The New School, Fordham University, University of Minnesota, University of North Carolina School of Arts, Rutgers University
- Musical Theater: For rising seniors (also open to college transfer students). Sing, dance and act your heart out while getting specialized guidance on what it takes to be a theater artist, with an eye on college admission in the performing arts.
- Faculty Roster: Carnegie Mellon University, Baldwin Wallace University, New York University Tisch School of Arts, Penn State University
- Musical Theater 2: For high school juniors, sophomores, and freshmen. Get serious fundamental training on the pillars of Musical Theater: vocal technique, acting fundamentals and dance.
- Faculty Roster: Montclair State University, University of Oklahoma, New York University Tisch School of Arts, University of Michigan, Carnegie Mellon University, Boston Conservatory at Berklee
