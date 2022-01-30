Arts On Site to Present GoodBad Theater's FOOL FOR LOVE

Arts On Site (AOS) announced February performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. From February 10-19, The GoodBad Theater will present Fool for Love. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online by clicking here.

The dates and times of Fool for Love are Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:30pm, Friday, February 11, 2022 at 8:30pm, Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 8:30pm, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 8:30pm, Friday, February 18, 2022 at 8:30pm, and Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 8:30pm.

Through searing truth and dark humor, Fool for Love shows the story of two people who just can't live without each other whether they like it or not. May is hiding out at an old motel in the Mojave Desert. Eddie finds her there and threatens to drag her back into the life from which she had fled, until another man shows up... Reality and dream; truth and lies; past and present mingle in an explosive, emotional experience.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born. For more information, click here.