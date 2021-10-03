Arts On Site Presents Michelle Thompson Ulerich

Arts on Site (AOS) announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

Michelle Thompson Ulerich takes the stage Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

Originally from California, Michelle Thompson Ulerich trained at San Francisco Ballet for 9 years. She joined Ballet Austin in 2001 and during her 14 years there, she performed in works by Mills, Balanchine, Tharp, Ulysses Dove, Nelly van Bommel, Dolbashian, Sidra Bell, and many more. Michelle has recently been commissioned by J Chen Project, Prelude Projects, and Harvard Ballet. She is the newly appointed artistic director of Spark Movement Collective as of April 2020. She is currently an adjunct professor at SUNY Purchase, a mother of 2, and has created for companies all over the United States. http://michellethompson.org

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.