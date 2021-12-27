Arts On Site Announces Festival Fundraiser

This past year, Arts On Site built a new performance space in New York City's East Village and is now focused on developing programming that best serves their community and those communities in need of a safe space to express themselves. In 2022, AOS will host Arts in Sight, a performance series that features various groups of underrepresented artists, and is making a commitment to support fifteen festivals over the next three years. With six artists featured at each festival, AOS has the opportunity to highlight over 90 artists who identify as being of a minority based on gender, age, ethnicity, economic status, physical disabilities, or sexual orientation. To make this goal possible, AOS needs your help to raise $15,000 to ensure they can provide underrepresented artists with paid performance opportunities and establish value for each artist's work. The fundraiser ends on January 8, 2022, and AOS is offering lots of great gifts for contributing towards this campaign, including AOS goods, hand printed designs, tickets for shows, your name at the space, and other special items. To learn more and make a donation, visit www.chuffed.org/project/arts-in-sight-festivals-supporting-underrepresented-artists.

In 2021, AOS hosted three festivals in partnership with diverse organizations, ensuring that the curation represented all varieties of underrepresented populations in NYC. These festivals were Made by Women Festival co-curated by Dual Rivet, Voices of Diaspora BIPOC Festival co-curated by Will Stone, and We Belong Here AAPI Festival co-curated by Jessica Chen. With the launch of Arts In Sight, AOS aims to incorporate even more festivals over the next nine years to support other artists who identify as being of a minority based on gender, age, ethnicity, economic status, physical disabilities, or sexual orientation.

As part of Arts In Sight, AOS will host four festivals, bringing back the three aforementioned festivals with the addition of the Criminal Queerness Festival co-curated by National Queer Theater. This series of festivals celebrates the rich dimensions of diversity and ensures the inclusion of marginalized voices in NYC. Through these festivals, AOS is providing a space for a community of artists and art enthusiasts to come together and address issues of discrimination and subordination that exists within our society.