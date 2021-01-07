Arts Advocates Hopeful for Creation of Cabinet-Level Arts & Culture Agency
Last month, arts workers released an open letter calling for a cabinet-level post to oversee the nation's arts industry.
Last month, members of the arts community banded together to pen an open letter calling for support of the industry in the wake of the growing health crisis.
The letter implored the incoming presidential administration to create a cabinet-level post to oversee the nation's arts industry.
In an interview with NPR arts advocate and head of the Ovation TV network, Charles Segars, discussed the need for the post.
He said, "It centralizes, in the positive sense of the word, all of the leverage of the United States government. Remember, you have arts pockets throughout the Department of State, Department of Defense. Even Transportation and Agriculture has a taste of that, of arts programs that they help support."
In addition, Segars said the position would also oversee intellectual property rights and exports.
Despite previous unsuccessful attempts by music producer Quincy Jones to create the position during the Obama administration, Segars believes it is an achievable goal.
"I think it's going to take time," he says, "but we all have to talk about it."
Crosby Kemper of the Institute of Museum and Library Services remains optimistic that the President-Elect could make the idea a reality.
Kemper said, "I'd say the first and most important thing is that he's a great lover of Irish poetry and therefore a clearly a civilized man."
The document was signed by hundreds of artists, including Broadway veterans like Rachel Chavkin, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasqual, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, Celia Keenen-Bolger, Adam Chanler-Berat, Greg Hildreth, Leah Silverman, Shaina Taub, Taylor Tresch, and many more. Read the full letter here.
