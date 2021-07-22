Artpark Presents JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band And Alarm Will Sound

Artpark announces a performance by JP Jofre Hard Tango Chamber Band and Alarm Will Sound as part of the 2021 New Music in the Park series on August 7, 2021 at 7pm in the Artpark Amphitheater. Tickets for the event are $25 and are available at artpark.net/events/jp-jofre-hard-tango-chamber-band. The performance is sponsored by HSBC Bank.

JP Jofre is known as one of the world's foremost soloists on the bandoneon: the soulful, Argentinian instrument that it is the main voice of tango and that Astor Piazzolla catapulted to fame. But Jofre is also a brilliant and pioneering composer whose work transcends nuevo tango to encompass the neo-romantic, indie classical and jazz. JP Jofre and the Hard Tango Chamber Band includes: Ron Wasserman (double bass); Eric Silberger (violin); Amy Kang (cello); Pablo Cafici (piano).

Program:

Hard Tango (JP Jofre)

Milongon (JP Jofre)

After the Rain (JP Jofre)

La Camorra 3 (Astor Piazzolla)

Taranguino (JP Jofre)

Manifiesto (JP Jofre)

Libertango (Astor Piazzolla)

Universe (JP Jofre)

A preview performance of "Manifesto" by JP Jofre is available to view at youtube.com/watch?v=-CiJ_YElyew&ab_channel=JPJOFRE.

The twenty-piece Alarm Will Sound once again brings their engaging, otherworldly sounds to Artpark, playing music with an irreverent charm and daring seldom heard in stodgy halls. This time, their performance will include a previous collaborative work with Queens, NY-based artist Eartheater, who distills foley-filled digital production and classical composition into works suspended between reckless romanticism and detailed sonic tapestries. When Fire is Allowed to Finish, her work with Alarm Will Sound, contains six emotionally charged movements. The music is fearlessly expressive, lush, and emotional - bound to jolt even the most jaded listener.

The music is fearlessly expressive, lush, and emotional, and while harkening back to Romanticism with a capital 'R' simultaneously stays rooted in the contemporary by incorporating unusual and unexpected timbres and rhythmic devices. For this project, composers Aaron Parker, Steve Snowden, and Conrad Winslow were enlisted to orchestrate Drewchin's musical ideas. This work has a duration of 30 minutes and was premiered in May of 2018. This piece is being recorded now and will be released on the label Cognitive Shift possibly later in the fall.

Alarm Will Sound's setlist:

Eartheater, When Fire is Allowed to Finish

Jlin arr. Kim and Thompson, Black Origami

King Britt and Marcos Balter, Atomic Theory III: "Electron Orbitals"

Aphex Twin arr. Stefan Freund, T69 Collapse

The Artpark summer season runs through September 30, 2021. Visit https://www.artpark.net/ for a current schedule.