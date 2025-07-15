Artistry To Present SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN At Schneider Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Artistry will present SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN as the fourth production of its 2025 season, running July 31 through August 24 at the Schneider Theater in Bloomington, MN. This beloved musical comedy brings the golden age of Hollywood to life with show-stopping dance numbers, unforgettable songs, and heartfelt storytelling.

Set during Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talkies, SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN follows film star Don Lockwood as he navigates career upheaval, romantic entanglements, and a very squeaky-voiced co-star. Featuring iconic numbers like “Make ’Em Laugh” and “Good Morning,” the show is a tap-dancing celebration of movie magic and live theatre.

The cast includes Serena Brook* as Lina Lamont, Danny Mchugh* as Don Lockwood, Brittany Mendoza-Peña* as Kathy Selden, and Armando Harlow Ronconi as Cosmo Brown. Gabrielle Dominique* appears as Zelda, alongside Lynnea Doublette*, Chloe Lou Erickson, Abbi Fern, Aliya Grace, Julie Hatlestad, Max Kile, Xan Mattek, Emma Nelson, Anna Novak, Cris Sanchez, Sam Sanderson, Wendy Short-Hays, and Ben Siglin. (*Denotes member of Actors’ Equity Association.)

The creative team is led by Kelli Foster Warder, who directs, choreographs, and produces the production. Danny Mchugh serves as co-choreographer, Sanford Moore as music director, and Caleb Michael as associate director. Scenic and costume design is by Sarah Bahr, lighting design is by Jeff Brown, and production and properties management is by Katie Phillips.

Special events for SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN include preview performances on July 31 and August 1 at 7:30 p.m., with the official opening night taking place on Saturday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Accessibility offerings include an audio-described performance on Saturday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m. and an ASL-interpreted performance on Sunday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m. A Pay-What-You-Can performance will be held on Monday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m., with 50 tickets available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m.

All performances will take place at the Schneider Theater, located in the Bloomington Center for the Arts at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431. Single tickets range from $34–$64 and are available at artistrymn.org or by calling the box office at 952-563-8575. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Artistry offers additional accessible ticket pricing: educators and military members receive 25% off in advance, and $25 student rush tickets are available one hour before showtime when seats are available.

The Bloomington Center for the Arts provides free on-site parking and a fully accessible venue. Assisted listening devices and public wheelchairs are available at no charge, and service animals are welcome. The center is also accessible by bicycle and public transit. For more details on planning your visit, go to artistrymn.org/plan-your-visit.

Artistry is a regional producing arts organization and the anchor tenant of the Bloomington Center for the Arts. As the South Metro’s largest nonprofit professional theater, Artistry is known for its large-scale musicals, visual art exhibitions, and education programs, serving more than 82,000 people annually. For more information, visit artistrymn.org.