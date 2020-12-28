Arthur P. Siccardi, Broadway Production Supervisor, Dies at 89

Beloved Broadway production supervisor Arthur P. Siccardi has passed away at 89. Arthur P., II (January 18, 1931 - December 23, 2020) was one of the best-loved figures in the American theater, with a distinguished career as a production supervisor that spanned five decades working with the biggest stars, directors and producers on some of the best-known shows in Broadway history.

Arthur Peter Siccardi passed away in New York City on December 23, 2020. His son, Drew Siccardi, reported the cause of death as complications from pneumonia.

"Artie" Siccardi was born in Englewood, New Jersey on January 18, 1931 and grew up in Fort Lee where he went to high school. One of four children (two brothers and a sister pre-deceased Siccardi), his father, Arthur P. Siccardi, Sr. was the Fort Lee Fire Chief.

Siccardi began his professional life as a minor league baseball pitcher (a southpaw) for the Johnson City Cardinals from 1951 to 1953. An employment offer from Peter Feller to work as a show carpenter on the original national tour of Gypsy was an introduction to a world that he would work in for the rest of his professional life and establish his reputation as a backstage legend.

He established Arthur Siccardi Theatrical Services, Inc. in 1975 at the suggestion of Michael Bennett and worked alongside other such notable directors as Mike Nichols, Jerome Robbins, Tommy Tune, Gower Champion, Trevor Nunn, and Michael Blakemore and set designer greats from Jo Mielziner and Oliver Smith to Robin Wagner, John Napier, Santo Loquasto and John Lee Beatty.

Siccardi's long list of credits as a production supervisor includes such quintessential Broadway productions and their tours as Gypsy (2003); Grease (1994 and 2007); A Chorus Line; Chicago (1996); Hello, Dolly!; Cats; Annie; Sweeney Todd; Whose Life is it Anyway?; The Real Thing; Sunday in the Park with George; Whoopi Goldberg; Children of a Lesser God; I Ought to Be in Pictures; A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine; Brighton Beach Memoirs; My One and Only; Biloxi Blues; The Odd Couple (1985); Song and Dance; Social Security; Broadway Bound; Fences; Burn This; Cabaret (1987); Chess; Ain't Misbehavin'; Jerome Robbins' Broadway (1989); Lend Me a Tenor, The Heidi Chronicles; Lost in Yonkers; The Capeman; Annie Get Your Gun (1999); Kiss Me, Kate (1999); Dreamgirls; Cat on a Hot Tin Roof; Victor/Victoria; My Fair Lady (1981); Sunset Boulevard; The Color Purple; Billy Elliot: The Musical; Dirty Dancing; and, Mamma Mia!.

A serious lover of good food and good wine, Siccardi divided his time between Miami, New York City, Cold Spring, NY, and Tupper Lake in his beloved Adirondacks.

Siccardi was married to Jane Waller (deceased 1991) with whom he raised two sons, Drew and Arthur, III (deceased 2012). He was later married to Susan MacNair who died in 2005.

Siccardi is survived by his son, Drew, daughter-in-law Lori, grandchildren Melanie Tocco and Cody Siccardi, and great-grandchildren Emerson Wilder Tocco and Amalia Jane Tocco.

Arthur Siccardi was awarded a Tony Honor in 2012, and later that year the SUNY Purchase Backstage Legends and Masters Award. He was a Gold Card carrying member of the International Alliance of Stage Employees (IATSE) having joined the union in 1968.

Artie Siccardi will be missed not only for keen knowledge of theatre but for his support of countless stage crews across the country. There is not a theatre hosting Broadway theatre productions where he did not work over his long career. His friendships spanned cities, states and countries as his work took him to London, Australia and elsewhere. He could figure out the most difficult problems of installing scenery in venues - a talent that earned him the respect of the designers and producers he worked with. His generosity to those he knew was legendary and manifested itself not only with his time but with financial support. He valued family and loyalty above all with a good glass of red wine coming in a close second. The best way to honor him would be to raise a glass and toast him and to support others in need as he did. He will be deeply missed.

Donations in Artie Siccardi's memory can be made to Broadway/Cares/Equity Fights Aids (bcefa.org), The Wild Center at Tupper Lake (wildcenter.org), and the Goff-Nelson Library at Tupper Lake where his many contributions in honor of Jane Siccardi, Susan MacNair and Artie Siccardi III have created a wonderful resource for a community he loved. (Checks should be made payable to Goff-Nelson Memorial Library and sent to the Library at 41 Lake Street, Tupper Lake, NY 12986.)

In light of current COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial tribute will be planned at a later date.