Arion Chamber Music Series to feature Quartet 131 in Concert Celebrating Black History Month Friday, February 21



The Arion Chamber Music Series will feature Quartet 131 in their first 2020 concert of their 5th Anniversary Season on February 21st at 8 PM. The concert will take place at their resident venue, Christ & St. Stephens Church located at 120 W. 69th St., NYC. Tickets are $30. Students under 25 with ID, are $15 at the door.



Quartet 131, whose musicians include Lilit Gampel and Laura Goldberg, violin, Andy Lin, viola and Robert La Rue, cello will perform a concert of inclusion probing three distinctly American music traditions: Afro-American, Native American and American Cinema. Featured are works by Florence Price - the first African American woman to have been recognized as a symphonic composer and the first to have had a composition presented by a major American orchestra - her

Five Folksongs in Counterpoint; Charles Griffes: Sketch Based on Native American Theme (Chippewa Farewell Song); and a little-known concert work by cinema's renown film scorer Bernard Hermann: Echoes. The program concludes with Quartet op. 9, no. 5, F minor, by the great Czech composer Antonin Dvorak who came to NYC and articulated the "American musical identity."



Laura Goldberg (violin) was a founding member of the Cassatt Quartet, and has been a prize winner in the Banff, Coleman, and Fischoff Competitions. Recipient of Yale University's Wardwell Fellowship, she is Director of Music at the Belvoir Terrace performing arts program in Lenox, Mass. and founder of ArtsAhimsa, an organization dedicated to promoting Peace and Nonviolence through the arts. She has served on the Pre-College faculty of the Juilliard School since 1985.



Lilit Gampel (violin) lives and works in New York City, where she is a member of the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, the American Ballet Theater Orchestra, and the Little Orchestra Society. She has appeared as soloist with the New York Philharmonic and other area ensembles and teaches violin at Montclair State University in New Jersey.



Andy Lin (viola) is the artistic director and co-founder of the New Asia Chamber Music Society, a founding member the Amphion String Quartet, and serves as principal violist of the New York Classical Players and the Solisti Ensemble. An accomplished soloist playing both the viola and the erhu (Chinese violin). A Taiwanese born resident of New York, he has a growing range of musical appearances on stages around the world and in films with such diverse organizations as the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Incheon Philharmonic, the Busan Maru International Music Festival, the Metropolitan Museum Gallery Concert Series, and the award winning short film Daughters (Best Original Score at NYU Tisch Film Festival).



Robert La Rue (cello) was First Prize Winner of the National Society of Arts and Letters Cello Competition, whose jury chairman was Mstislav Rostropovitch. Cellist of the Alcott Piano Trio and member of the cello trio, VC3, he also plays in the New York City Opera Orchestra. He is Music Director of Arion Chamber Music's concert series





