Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo to Serve as Guest Judges for RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 10

The witches will see you now! A new teaser for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has revealed that Wicked stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande will serve as guest judges in the upcoming tenth season of the series. Other confirmed guests include Broadway alum Colman Domingo, pop superstar Chappell Roan, rapper Ice Spice, and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar. Take a look at the season 10 teaser below, kicking off on Friday, May 9 at 12AM ET/9PM PT on Paramount+.

For the first time ever, RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS will introduce a brand-new format across 12 episodes: the Tournament of All Stars. The queens will be divided into three groups of six, each competing in their own bracket across three episodes. At the end of each bracket, the top three queens with the highest point totals will advance to the semi-finals where they’ll go head-to-head with the top queens from the other groups in another round of fierce competition over two episodes. The tournament will then culminate in an epic Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown grand finale episode, where the finalists will battle it out for a grand prize of $200,000 and a place in the coveted Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Additionally, new episodes of RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS: UNTUCKED – available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ on May 9 – will take viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate each week.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star in the two-part adaptation of Wicked as Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. Both have received acclaim and accolades for their performances, including Academy Award nominations. The Wicked cast also includes Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, was a massive critical and financial success and is now available to stream on Peacock. Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.