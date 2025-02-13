Ariana Grande Shares BTS Video of Stephen Schwartz's WICKED Movie Cameo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to share a new behind-the-scenes look at Stephen Schwartz on the Wicked film set. In the video, the Wicked composer dons his costume as an Emerald City guard, practicing his one (and only) line in the movie: "The Wizard will see you now!"

Her post also includes several other clips of video footage with co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater in costume and between filming. Take a look at her post below!

In addition to Stephen Schwartz, the Wicked movie features several cameos including book writer Winnie Holzman and a key appearance from original Wicked stars Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth. Learn more about the cameos here.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Wicked: For Good hitting theaters on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part One is now available to watch at home.