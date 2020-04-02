Ariana DeBose To Take Part in Live Online Conversation Benefiting Covenant House

Ariana DeBose will be doing a live online conversation for fans and theatre lovers on the Dramaversity platform Wednesday, April 8 at 2pm EDT. This live online chat is limited to 50 lucky participants, and will be hosted by Dramaversity owner, educator and artist Scot Pankey. Viewers are invited to participate in the conversation, asking questions about the arts, career, motivation, and inspiration!

Ariana will be graciously donating all proceeds to The Covenant House, which provides shelter, food, immediate crisis care, and an array of other services to homeless and runaway youth.

Ariana DeBose is a Tony-nominated actress known for her varying roles on stage as well as on screen. DeBose is perhaps best known for her role as "Disco Donna" in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. For the same role, she was nominated for a Drama League Award for "Distinguished Performance" and won a Chita Rivera Award for "Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show."

DeBose recently wrapped production on Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical "The Prom," in which she stars as Alyssa alongside Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and James Corden. In December, DeBose will be seen on the big screen in Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated reimagining of the Academy Award-winning musical "West Side Story." DeBose was chosen from thousands of actresses to portray the iconic role of Anita, which earned Rita Moreno an Oscar in 1962.

In 2015, DeBose appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Hamilton as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions. A film version of the production will be released in theaters in 2021. After her departure from Hamilton in 2016, DeBose completed a run as Jane in the original Broadway cast of A Bronx Tale.

Her additional theater credits include: Leading Player in the Tony Award-winning revival of Pippina??, Mary Wilson of The Supremes in a??Motown The Musical, a??Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's a??Bring It On: The Musical and ensemble in Stephen Sondheim's a??Company.a?? Other credits include: a??The Breaks a??(VH1), a??Blue Bloods (CBS), OLTL's Star Crossed Lovers Series and Season 6 of a??"So You Think You Can Dance" (FOX), where she was a Top-20 finalist.

Dramaversity is a live online performing arts academy which gives students of all ages, from all over the world, the opportunity to attend performing art classes from the comfort of their home using a computer or smart device. Dramaversity offers an array of classes, including theatre, voice, dance, instrumental, and speech, in real time, with expert certified teachers and professional artists. Interested participants may sign up at dramaversity.com.

Upcoming online events will include conversations with Jessica Vosk (Sold Out), Laura Osnes (April 13), and Juan Pablo DiPace (April 15).

Ariana DeBose in Online Conversation

Wednesday, April 8 at 2pm EDT

Dramaversity.com

Benefitting Covenant House

$50





