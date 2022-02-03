Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist & More Nominated for BAFTA Awards - See the Full List!
The winners will be announced in a March 13 ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Rebel Wilson.
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts have announced the nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards. The winners will be announced at a March 13 ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, where Rebel Wilson will make her hosting debut, Variety reports.
West Side Story scored five nominations. Ariana DeBose was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Mike Faist was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Cindy Tolan was nominated for Best Casting for the film. Adam Stockhausen and Rena Deangelo were nominated for Best Production Design. Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson and Gary Rydstrom were nominated for Best Sound.
Ariana DeBose was also nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted on by the public.
The new musical film adaption of Cyrano was nominated for four awards, including Outstanding British Film. Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer were nominated for Best Production Design. Massimo Cantini Parrini was nominated for Best Costume Design. Alessandro Bertolazzi and Siân Miller were nominated for Best Makeup & Hair.
Disney's Encanto was nominated for Best Animated Film.
Aaron Sorkin was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Being the Ricardos.
Maggie Gyllenhaal was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter. Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.
Ruth Negga was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Passing.
Check out the full list of nominations below!
Best Picture
Belfast
Don't Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Audrey Diwan, Happening
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Aleem Khan, After Love
Best Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Stephen Graham, Boiling Point
Will Smith, King Richard
Best Actress
Lady Gaga House of Gucci
Alana Haim Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones CODA
Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan After Love
Tessa Thompson Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Mike Faist West Side Story
Ciarán Hinds Belfast
Troy Kotsur CODA
Woody Norman C'mon C'mon
Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress
Caitríona Balfe Belfast
Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose West Side Story
Ann Dowd Mass
Aunjanue Ellis King Richard
Ruth Negga Passing
Best Original Screenplay
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Casting
Boiling Point
Dune
The Hand of God
King Richard
West Side Story
Best Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
Best Film Editing
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
No Time To Die
Summer of Soul
Best Makeup and Hair
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Original Score
Being The Ricardos
Don't Look Up
Dune
The French Dispatch
The Power of the Dog
Best Production Design
Cyrano
Dune
The French Dispatch
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound
A Quiet Place Part II
Dune
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time To Die
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Best Documentary Feature
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul
Best International Feature
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person in the World
Best British Film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
House of Gucci
Last Night in Soho
No Time To Die
Passing