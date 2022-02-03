Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist & More Nominated for BAFTA Awards - See the Full List!

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts have announced the nominees for the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards. The winners will be announced at a March 13 ceremony at Royal Albert Hall, where Rebel Wilson will make her hosting debut, Variety reports.

West Side Story scored five nominations. Ariana DeBose was nominated for Best Supporting Actress. Mike Faist was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. Cindy Tolan was nominated for Best Casting for the film. Adam Stockhausen and Rena Deangelo were nominated for Best Production Design. Brian Chumney, Tod Maitland, Andy Nelson and Gary Rydstrom were nominated for Best Sound.

Ariana DeBose was also nominated for the EE Rising Star Award, which is voted on by the public.

The new musical film adaption of Cyrano was nominated for four awards, including Outstanding British Film. Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer were nominated for Best Production Design. Massimo Cantini Parrini was nominated for Best Costume Design. Alessandro Bertolazzi and Siân Miller were nominated for Best Makeup & Hair.

Disney's Encanto was nominated for Best Animated Film.

Aaron Sorkin was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Being the Ricardos.

Maggie Gyllenhaal was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Lost Daughter. Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Ruth Negga was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Passing.

Check out the full list of nominations below!

Best Picture

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Audrey Diwan, Happening

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Aleem Khan, After Love

Best Actor

Adeel Akhtar, Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Stephen Graham, Boiling Point

Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress

Lady Gaga House of Gucci

Alana Haim Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones CODA

Renate Reinsve The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan After Love

Tessa Thompson Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Mike Faist West Side Story

Ciarán Hinds Belfast

Troy Kotsur CODA

Woody Norman C'mon C'mon

Jesse Plemons The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe Belfast

Jessie Buckley The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose West Side Story

Ann Dowd Mass

Aunjanue Ellis King Richard

Ruth Negga Passing

Best Original Screenplay

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Casting

Boiling Point

Dune

The Hand of God

King Richard

West Side Story

Best Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

Best Film Editing

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

No Time To Die

Summer of Soul

Best Makeup and Hair

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Original Score

Being The Ricardos

Don't Look Up

Dune

The French Dispatch

The Power of the Dog

Best Production Design

Cyrano

Dune

The French Dispatch

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound

A Quiet Place Part II

Dune

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time To Die

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Best Documentary Feature

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul

Best International Feature

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person in the World

Best British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

House of Gucci

Last Night in Soho

No Time To Die

Passing