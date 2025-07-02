Valeria Llaneza: 'Rogel, The Experience' – A reading of her first musical at Gallery Wave, New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York, NY — In a defining moment of her multidisciplinary career, Valeria Llaneza will present a reading of her first original musical, Rogel, The Experience, on July 5, 2025, at Gallery Wave. The event marks a significant new direction for the artist, known for her work across theater, visual arts, and performance.

This upcoming presentation follows a year of notable achievements for Llaneza, including her solo exhibition Reflections of a Dream at The Living Gallery, which traced three key moments of her artistic development. In May, she debuted a new series, Today, the Day, at Dacia Gallery in the East Village—an exhibition that further solidified her standing within New York’s contemporary art scene.

Now turning to musical theater, Llaneza invites audiences into the creative process with an early reading of Rogel, The Experience, a work she has written, produced, and in which she performs. The reading will be followed by a Q&A session designed to unpack the production’s themes, the development of the titular character, and the broader artistic journey behind the work.

At its core, Rogel, The Experience centers on the role of family and home in shaping identity and emotional growth. Through an intimate exploration of character and narrative, the musical interrogates questions of personal fulfillment: Do our lives reflect our authentic selves? What compels us to stay in place—or to seek change? Is it comfort, fear, or uncertainty that keeps us from moving forward?

The musical’s title draws symbolic resonance from “rogel,” a traditional Argentine dessert made of layered pastry and dulce de leche, typically served during family celebrations. In Llaneza’s interpretation, the dessert becomes a metaphor for heritage, memory, and belonging. The layered structure parallels the complexities of identity and the multilayered experiences that inform the human condition.

“Presenting my musical—acting, writing, producing—is an incredible privilege.” “Working with so many talented individuals has helped me become a better artist.”

She describes the work not only as an artistic milestone, but as an invitation for others to reflect on the quiet moments of their lives—the ones that often escape notice but ultimately shape who we become.

Rogel, The Experience seeks to challenge the audience to reconsider their daily routines, encouraging a deeper appreciation of the mundane and a more mindful engagement with personal narrative. Rather than delivering answers, the piece raises questions—about societal norms, self-perception, and emotional truth—with the aim of fostering empathy, understanding, and shared humanity.

The event at Gallery Wave is positioned as both an exhibition and a workshop—offering an opportunity to engage with the work in progress. Attendees will have a unique chance to witness the early stages of a musical that aims to resonate on both individual and collective levels.

Event Details

Title: Rogel, The Experience

Date: July 5, 2025

Time: 2:00–5:00 PM

Location: Gallery Wave, 1031 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10022

About the Artist

Valeria Llaneza is an international performer and artist whose work spans stage, gallery, and screen. Her career includes collaborations with organizations such as Teatro SEA—the premier bilingual theater company in the United States—and Pin Productions. She has been featured by outlets including Broadway World, El Dia, Impacto Latino, and NTN 24.

Her stage presence has been seen at the New York Theater Festival, Latin Culture and Dance Festival, MicroTheater NY, and UNI2 Theater Festival. Known for combining performance, narrative, and live art, Llaneza’s work resists genre categorization while exploring identity, transformation, and human connection. Her artistic vision continues to challenge conventions and invite dialogue, positioning her as one of the most dynamic voices in contemporary Latin American performance.

For more information on the reading of Rogel, The Experience, contact Gallery Wave or follow updates via Valeria Llaneza’s official channels.