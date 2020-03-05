April Schedule Announced At Chamber Music Society

CMS'sa??50th anniversarya??seasona??will welcome spring with programs that look back and look forward. On April 3, Mozart's groundbreakinga??Piano Quartet in G minor, composed by the genius who invented the piano-violin-viola-cello quartet, shows how this new combination of instruments gave an opportunity for expressiveness that would become more pronounced in the Romantic age. The piece is combined with a piano quartet and a quintet that follow in the next hundred years - one by Mendelssohn and one by Strauss.

The next mainstage concert, on April 19, celebrates composers who crossed the bridge between the classical and jazz worlds, to great effect: Ravel, Milhaud, and Gershwin composed their pieces in The Jazz Age 1920s, then seventy years later jazz great Wynton Marsalis flexed his compositional muscles and wrote At the Octoroon Balls for String Quartet. Another pillar of the piano repertoire, following Rhapsody in Blue on April 19, is Shostakovich's Quintet in G minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 57. To be performed on April 24 by Inon Barnatan, this Shostakovich composition combines the rigor of Bach with the energy and irony of Soviet-era music.

In the NEW MILESTONES series, concerts that showcase music of the modern age, there will be a program on April 30 that shows how the distinct voices of four composers interpret what a string quartet can be. The concert will include the New York premiere of Anna Clyne's (Breathing Statues. A CMS co-commission, it takes as a point of departure the late, mystical string quartets of Beethoven (performed in February at CMS by the Danish String Quartet.) As Clyne writes, "The concept for Fuge where music stops and, in between moments of silence, breathes as it shifts from an E-flat major chord to a first inversion C major chord." It will be accompanied by compositions by two other women composers - Joan Tower and Sofia Gubaidulina - as well as a quartet by Conlon Nancarrow. Gubaidulina's Quartet No. 4 for Strings and Tape explores what a string quartet is, asking the listener what is "real" and "unreal" with live and pre-recorded sound as well as a rarity on the chamber music stage, a light show.

Tour dates for CMS in Aprila??include performancesa??ina??London, UK; Copenhagen, Denmark; Eindhoven and Leiden, Netherlands; Chicago, IL; Vienna, VA; Purchase, NY; and Grand Rapids, MI.a??a??a??

Aprila??2020a??Concertsa??

a??ALICE TULLY HALLa??

1785: Mozart's Piano Quartet in G minor - Friday, 4/3/20, 7:30 PMa??

The piano quartet was a form mostly invented by Mozart. His two works in the genre paved the way for a succession of piano quartets through to the 20th century. Compositions by two masters of the genre, Mendelssohn and Strauss, round out this program. a??

Mozart: Quartet in G minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 478 (1785)

Mendelssohn: Quintet No. 1 in A major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Op. 18 (1826; rev. 1832)

Strauss: Quartet in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 13 (1883-84)

Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Alexi Kenney, Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Yura Lee, Richard O'Neill, viola; David Requiro, cello

1924:a??Gershwin's Rhapsody in Bluea??-a??Sunday, 4/19/20, 5 PMa??

The blues-inflected Ravel Sonata for Violin and Piano, Milhaud's composition for Piano quintet, and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, all composed in the 1920s, reflect the rhythms and mood of the Jazz Age. Wynton Marsalis's composition years later starts from the other side, as a jazz artist's work in a classical form.

Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Piano (1923-27)

Marsalis: Selections from At the Octoroon Balls for String Quartet (CMS Co-Comission, 1995)

Milhaud: La création du monde for Piano Quintet, Op. 81 (1923)

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue for Piano, Four Hands (1924) (arr. Henry Levine)a??

Anne-Marie McDermott, Orion Weiss, piano; Chad Hoopes, violin;a??Orion String Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello)

1940: Shostakovich's Piano Quintet a??-a??Friday, 4/24/20, 7:30 PMa??

Shostakovich wrote this Piano Quintet, with its unusual five movements, when his mood was dark, and the piece is layered with tragedy and heartfelt meaning. Once performed it was a runaway success. It won the Stalin Prize and changed the course of his life.

Beethoven: Sonata in D major for Violin and Piano, Op. 12, No. 1 (1797-98)a??

Shostakovich: Quintet in G minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 57 (1940)

Mendelssohn: Trio No. 1 in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 49 (1839)

Inon Barnatan, piano; Alexander Sitkovetsky, Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Paul Watkins, cello

Meet the Music!: Inspector Pulse and the Case of the Mozart Cookie Mystery - Sunday, 4/5/20, 2 PM

The only private ear in the world, Inspector Pulse, will be called upon to explain Mozart's G minor Piano Quartet to a group of musicians. He discovers it is about a courtroom trial of a cookie thief! See and hear how this Mozart piece is like a courtroom trial in this fun presentation from Bruce Adolphe in Alice Tully Hall.

ROSE STUDIOa??

• Rose Studio Series: the 6:30 PM concert is presented in a traditional setting, the Late Night Rose at 9 PM offers cabaret-style seating with a complimentary glass of wine and engaging commentary.

Thursday, 4/23/20, 6:30 PM and 9 PM

Haydn: Trio in G major for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Hob. XVI:40, Op. 53, No. 1 (Before 1784)

Kodály: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7 (1914)

Brahms: Quintet in F major for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, Op. 88 (1882)

Bella Hristova, Kristin Lee, violin; Matthew Lipman, Richard O'Neill, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, cello

• a??NEW MILESTONES: String Quartet Evolution: Gubaidulina's String Quartet No. 4 - Thursday, 4/30/20, 7:30 PMa??

NEW MILESTONES, a series inaugurated in this 50th anniversary season, focuses on musica??of the 20th and 21st centuriesa??that set the stage for the music ofa??the future.a??This program features the music of three women composers, including Sofia Gubaidulina's Quartet No. 4 for Strings. There is also the New York premiere of Anna Clyne's Breathing Statues, which, in addition to its roots in Beethoven's final string quartets, is inspired by Rainer Maria Rilke's poem On Music, from which Breathing Statues derives its title: "Music: the breathing of statues. Perhaps: the silence of paintings."

Anna Clyne: Breathing Statues for String Quartet (2019) (CMS Co-Commission, NY Premiere)

Conlon Nancarrow: Quartet No. 1 for Strings (1945)

Joan Tower: White Water for String Quartet (2011)

Sofia Gubaidulina: Quartet No. 4 for Strings with Tape (1993)a??

Calidore String Quartet (Jeffrey Myers, Ryan Meehan, violin; Jeremy Berry, viola; Estelle Choi, cello)

a??

• Inside Chamber Music with Bruce Adolphe

Composer, educator, and radio personality Bruce Adolphe leads investigations and insights into masterworks that changed the trajectory of chamber music. Each lecture is supported by excerpts from the featured piece, performed live by CMS artists.

Mozart Quartet in G minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, K. 478 (1785) - Wednesday, 4/1/20, 6:30 PM

a??

Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue for Piano, Four Hands (1924) - Wednesday, 4/15/20, 6:30 PM

Shostakovich Quintet in G minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 57 (1940) - Wednesday, 4/22/20, 6:30 PM

Schoenberg Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Two Cellos, Op. 4 (1899) - Wednesday, 4/29/20, 6:30 PM







CMS Kids: Masterwork: Brahms's Rondo alla Zingarese, Op. 25 - Sunday, 4/26/20, 11 AM and 3 PMa??

Featuring host Ramia??Vamosa??and selected CMS artists, this programa??will show how Brahms took fiery Hungarian fiddle playing and mixed it with his own mastery to create an incredible piece of music that even the youngest audience members will enjoy. Eacha??CMS Kidsa??program, curated for ages 3-6, is an inclusive concert experience adapted fora??neurodiversea??audiences, including children with autism or other special needs. These performances are presented in a judgement-free environment, and are less formal and morea??supportive of sensory, communication, movement, and learning needs.a??

CONCERTS ON TOURa??

a??

Witha??greatera??thana??80 performances ina??cities ina??North America, Europe, and Asia this season,a??CMSa??tours more than any other chamber music organization in the US.a??For April 2020:a??

Wolf Trap, VIENNA, VA

Sunday, 4/5/20,a??3 PMa??a??

a??

Strauss: Sextet for Strings from Capriccio, Op. 85 (1940-41, arr. 1943)

Mozart; Quintet in G minor for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Cello, K. 516 (1787)

Schoenberg: Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night) for Two Violins, Two Violas, and Two Cellos, Op. 4

(1899)

Yura Lee, Arnauda??Sussmann, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, Richard O'Neill, viola; Nicholas Canellakis, David Requiro, celloa??a??

a??

Royal Library of Copenhagen - DENMARK

Tuesday, 4/14/20, 8 PMa??

a??

Beethoven: Trio in C minor for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 9, No. 3 (1797-98)

Saint-Saëns: Trio No. 1 in F major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op.18 (1864)

Brahms: Quartet No. 2 in A major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 26 (1861)

Wu Han, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello

Wigmore Hall - LONDON, UK

Wednesday, 4/15/20, 7:30 PMa??a??

a??

Dohnányi: Serenade in C major for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 10 (1902)

Saint-Saëns:a??a??a??a??a?? Trio No. 1 in F major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 18 (1864)

Brahms:a??a??a??a??a?? Quartet No. 2 in A major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 26 (1861)

Wu Han, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello

a??

Kleine Zaal, Muziekgebouw -a??EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

Thursday, 4/16/20, 8:15a??PMa??

a??

Beethoven: Trio in C minor for Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 9, No. 3 (1797-98)

Saint-Saëns: Trio No. 1 in F major for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op.18 (1864)

Brahms: Quartet No. 2 in A major for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 26 (1861)

Wu Han, piano; Paul Huang, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello

Stadsghoorzall -a??LEIDEN, NETHERLANDS

Sunday, 4/19/20, 11:30 AMa??a??

a??

Same program and artists as above.a??

Harris Theater- CHICAGO, IL

The Jazz Effect - Tuesday 4/21/20, 7:30 PMa??

a??

Ravel: Sonata for Violin and Piano (1923-27)a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??

Marsalis:a??a??a?? Selections from At the Octoroon Balls for String Quartet (1995)

Milhaud: La création du monde for Piano Quintet, Op. 81 (1923)a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??a??

Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue for Piano, Four Hands (1924) (arr. Harry Levine)a??

a??

Anne-Marie McDermott, Orion Weiss, piano; Chad Hoopes, violin;a??Orion String Quartet (Daniel Phillips, Todd Phillips, violin; Steven Tenenbom, viola; Timothy Eddy, cello)

Recital Hall, PAC - PURCHASE, NY

Masterworks - Saturday 4/25/20, 5a??PMa??

Beethoven: Sonata in D major for Violin and Piano, Op. 12, No. 1 (1797-98)a??

Shostakovich: Quintet in G minor for Piano, Two Violins, Viola, and Cello, Op. 57 (1940)

Mendelssohn: Trio No. 1 in D minor for Piano, Violin, and Cello, Op. 49 (1839)

Inon Barnatan, piano; Alexander Sitkovetsky, Angelo Xiang Yu, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Paul Watkins, cello

a??

St. Cecilia Music Center- GRAND RAPIDS, MI

From Prague to Vienna - Thursday, 4/30/20, 7:30 PMa??

Dvořák: Sonatina in G major for Violin and Piano, Op. 100 (1893)

Suk: Quartet in A minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 1 (1891)

Brahms: Quartet No. 1 in G minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, Op. 25 (1860-61)

Wu Han, piano; Arnaud Sussmann, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; David Finckel, cello

For detailed information on the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center's 2019-20 season, clicka??here; learn more about CMS artists of the seasona??here.a??





